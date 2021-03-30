Naidya Hussain is back on the telly for an episode of Remarkable Places to Eat.

The former Leeds resident will show Fred Sirieix the very best places to dine out in Yorkshire.

Although she’s now based in Milton Keynes, the chef is also married to a Yorkshireman, and knows the best dining gems around the historic county.

Read more: Holly Willoughby suffers injury while filming ITV show

As we prepare for the episode, let’s take a look at Nadiya Hussain’s rise to fame, her personal life and more…

Nadiya Hussain is a national treasure! (Credit: SplashNews)

How old is Nadiya Hussain?

Nadiya was born December 25, 1984. She is 36.

She was born in Luton and moved to Leeds as an adult.

When did she win Great British Bake Off?

Nadiya won series six of The Great British Bake Off in 2015.

Read more: Ayda Field horrifies fans with gruesome Robbie Williams video

She stunned audiences with her fantastic cooking – despite only learning the basics at school.

Nadiya said she’d self taught herself to bake as her mum had zero interest in baking.

Nadiya is a household name thanks to GBBO (Credit: SplashNews)

In fact, she said her mum used her kitchen oven for storage.

She told the BBC of her win: “I can’t even remember a lot of it because it was such a blur.

“We were so happy and excited. But it was just one of the best moments of my life.”

Since winning she’s gone on to have her own television shows, publish cookbooks, a memoir and a novel.

Who is her husband? How many children do they have?

Nadiya is married to her husband Abdal Hussain. The couple married in 2004 and their marriage was arranged by their parents.

She was just 19 at the time of their nuptials, and only met Abdal once prior to the ceremony.

When Nadiya won GBBO, Abdal was working as technical manager at a Computer Sciences Corporation based in Leeds.

They share three children – sons Musa, 14, Dawud, 13 and a daughter Maryam, 10.

Last year they said they were considering adopting a fourth child.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nadiya (@nadiyajhussain)

Meanwhile, the couple remarried in 2018 in an intimate ceremony.

Taking to Instagram, Nadiya explained: “Nothing fancy just love. No frills. Just us. We did it again. I do. I always will, I would do it all over again.”

What has Nadiya Hussain said about mental health?

Nadiya has opened up on several occasions about her mental health struggles. She suffers from panic disorder and received cognitive behavioural therapy.

In 2019 she presented her own documentary, Nadiya: Anxiety and Me.



During a BBC interview, Nadiya said of her anxiety: “It’s a feeling that I have had since I can remember.

“Undiagnosed, I always just thought it was my personality until I started having what felt like moments of stress that left me immobile and I couldn’t breathe and I would feel light headed. It was debilitating and that didn’t feel normal.”

How did Nadiya Hussain shock Mariah Carey?

Nadiya Hussain left Mariah Carey stunned when she realised she doesn’t celebrate Christmas.

Nadiya was born on Christmas Day, but as a practicing Muslim doesn’t celebrate the Christian holiday.

Mariah is of course synonymous with all things Christmas thanks to her mega hit All I Want For Christmas Is You.

Singer Mariah left stunned by Nadiya on The Graham Norton Show (Credit: BBC)

Mariah asked the celebrity chef if she felt deprived over the clash of dates.

But Nadiya said: “I don’t celebrate Christmas. I’m sorry, Mariah. I’m sorry Mariah don’t hate me.”

A shocked Mariah covered her mouth then exclaimed: “What?!”

But Mariah went on to reassure her that she was just kidding.

When is Nadiya on Remarkable Places to Eat?

Nadiya is on Remarkable Places to Eat on Tuesday, March 30 at 8pm on BBC Two.

The episode will be available to stream on BBC iPlayer shortly after it airs.

Will you be watching? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.