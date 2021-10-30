Nadiya’s Family Favourites: Childhood abuse that led to a lifetime of anxiety for Nadiya Hussain

Nadiya Hussain is back on TV in Nadiya’s Family Favourites armed with that mega-watt smile.

But behind her warm front, she has battled some very dark times – being bravely open about her struggle with anxiety.

And in 2019, she took the decision to open up on a sexual assault she endured when she was a child that left her living with a severe case of anxiety.

The Great British Bake Off winner originally spoke about her ordeal in her memoir Finding My Voice, though admitted she questioned whether to include it or not.

However, she bravely decided to include her memories so that she could raise awareness about the ‘big problem’ within her community.

Nadiya Hussain revealed she had endured a sexual assault when she was five (Credit: Splash News and Pictures)

Post-traumatic stress disorder cause

In the book she explained that she had been assaulted by a relative in Bangladesh when she was just five years old.

However, she only understood the gravity of what had happened years later during a sex ed lesson at school.

Her reaction was to run to the toilet and be sick.

Although the assault took place over 30 years ago, Nadiya was convinced that she is now struggling with panic attacks because of it, as well as the intense racist bullying she endured at school.

“No doubt that would have played a role in my PTSD, my panic disorder,” she said in an interview around the time of the book release. “It must have done, because it’s a memory that has stayed with me forever.”

Nadiya Hussain said she included the assault in her book to raise awareness in her community (Credit: splashnews.com)

Not enough talk

In an interview with the Daily Mail she explained what after effects the attack had had on her.

“I find myself sweating and getting really anxious and not being able to put the words together because it was a horrible memory that will stay with me forever.

“And of all the memories that would be one I would completely Men in Black erase, zap, my brain. But I can’t.”

Nadiya has said that she wanted to speak out about the childhood incident because she thought not enough people talk about it, especially those in her own community.

“I know that sexual abuse is something we do not talk about enough and it is something that happens in my community – it is hidden and it is completely masked over.”

Nadiya hopes she can make her community more aware of the sexual abuse that takes place within it (Credit: SplashNews)

Becoming a spokesperson

She added that her contribution to the conversation was important because “when you are a part of the community you become that voice, you become that spokesperson”.

“This is something we have to talk about because for far too long people have ignored it, allowed it to happen – and it can’t happen any more,” she added.

“I hope that in writing about it it has allowed other people to realise it is a problem that needs to be addressed.”

You can still get a copy of Nadiya’s book Finding My Voice on Amazon and all good book stores.

The final episode of Nadiya’s Family Favourites is repeated on BBC1 next Saturday at 11.30am

