Loose Women viewers were shocked by Nadia Sawalha and her “sexy” new look on the show today (November 5).

ITV viewers turning in for their daily dose of the Loose ladies had to take a second look at Nadia.

The TV star is known for her curly hair, but on today’s show, she debuted a brand new straight look.

Even her Loose Women co-stars were shocked by the change, so much so that Kaye Adams even brought it up during the show.

“Lots and lots of people have been commenting on your new significant change,” joked Kaye. “Your boobs!”

Nadia then replied: “When I straighten my hair I’m all out of kilter. This is why you need curly hair if you have big boobs!”

Nadia Sawalha shocked fans with her new hair on Loose Women (Credit: ITV)

Nadia Sawalha shocks Loose Women viewers with her new hair

Viewers rushed to social media to comment on Nadia’s new look.

Many said that Nadia looked “much” younger than normal.

One said: “Nadia looks 20yrs younger with her hair straighter #LooseWomen.”

“Is Nadia on a promise? Yes, we have noticed your new hairstyle, stop playing with it!! #LooseWomen,” said a second viewer.

A third tweeted: “Nadia from #LooseWomen looking sexy today.”

“I love Nadia’s curly hair but it does look lovely today #LooseWomen,” said a fourth fan.

Nadia Sawalha usually sports curly hair (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, Nadia shocked viewers over the summer when she gave them a glimpse inside her home.

Stacey Solomon – aka the Queen of Organising – was helping her fellow co-stars declutter their homes and organise their lives.

However, when pictures of Nadia’s home flashed up on-screen many viewers were left stunned by the mess.

Pointing out some of the clutter, Stacey said: “Nadia’s phone from the ’60s, a tennis ball, Trivial Pursuit and books she has never read. I don’t know how you do this, Nads.”

Loose Women viewers were stunned and rushed to Twitter to share their shock at the state.

One viewer said: “Clutterbug? Nadia then, surely? Her house is a bit of a tip!”

“Is Nadia not ashamed of how her home looks?” questioned a second.

