Nadia Sawalha on Loose women today
Loose Women: Nadia Sawalha stuns viewers with her ‘untidy’ house

Nadia revealed her cluttered cupboards

By Rebecca Carter
Loose Women viewers were stunned today when Nadia Sawalha revealed her house.

On Thursday’s show, Stacey Solomon – aka the Queen of Organising – was helping her fellow co-stars declutter their homes in a segment called Stacey’s Clutter Clinic.

However, part of Nadia’s house left some viewers shocked as Stacey revealed the extent of the clutter.

Stacey Solomon on Loose Women today
Stacey helped Nadia with her cluttered cupboards (Credit: ITV)

Loose Women today

As a video was shown of Nadia’s cluttered shelves and drawers, Stacey said: “Yes, it is not the outside of our dustbin.”

Pointing out some of the items, Stacey said: “Nadia’s phone from the ’60s, a tennis ball, Trivial Pursuit and books she has never read.

“I don’t know how you do this, Nads.”

Nadia Sawalha reveals cluttered cupboards on Loose Women today
Nadia’s cupboards looked very unorganised (Credit: ITV)

Nadia replied: “Well, I don’t. I said to Mark [her husband] the other day, ‘maybe I should just throw it all away because I can never find anything.'”

Stacey exclaimed: “No! We need to get it all out onto the floor, spread it out and see what’s there and put it in the right place.”

Linda Robson then said: “Do I want it, do I need it, will I use it? The three things to remember.”

Nadia said: “I do think of these things, I remember you both when I open a drawer. Your advice is always take it all out and put it out on the floor, Stace.”

Nadia Sawalha on Loose Women today
Loose Women viewers couldn’t believe Nadia’s cupboards today (Credit: ITV)

Speaking about the cluttered cupboard, Nadia said: “This cupboard drives me crazy.”

Linda then shouted: “Well do something about it!”

Nadia admitted, “I can never close the doors,” to which Stacey joked: “Oh my God, it’s got doors?!”

Jane Moore then said: “That even stresses me out.”

Another photo was then shown of another of Nadia’s cupboards, filled with plates and bowls on top of one another.

Stacey Solomon on Loose women today
Stacey looked horrified! (Credit: ITV)

Stacey Solomon looked shocked

She said: “This cupboard was a lot fuller than that. It’s really weird seeing this through somebody else’s eyes because this is just what I see. It’s normal to me.”

Loose Women viewers were stunned on Twitter today.

One person said: “Clutterbug? Nadia then, surely? Her house is a bit of a tip!”

Another wrote: “Is Nadia not ashamed of how her home looks?”

One added: “I could not function in Nadia’s house. All that mess would [bleep] me off!”

