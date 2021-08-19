Loose Women viewers were stunned today when Nadia Sawalha revealed her house.

On Thursday’s show, Stacey Solomon – aka the Queen of Organising – was helping her fellow co-stars declutter their homes in a segment called Stacey’s Clutter Clinic.

However, part of Nadia’s house left some viewers shocked as Stacey revealed the extent of the clutter.

Stacey helped Nadia with her cluttered cupboards (Credit: ITV)

Loose Women today

As a video was shown of Nadia’s cluttered shelves and drawers, Stacey said: “Yes, it is not the outside of our dustbin.”

Pointing out some of the items, Stacey said: “Nadia’s phone from the ’60s, a tennis ball, Trivial Pursuit and books she has never read.

“I don’t know how you do this, Nads.”

Nadia’s cupboards looked very unorganised (Credit: ITV)

Nadia replied: “Well, I don’t. I said to Mark [her husband] the other day, ‘maybe I should just throw it all away because I can never find anything.'”

Stacey exclaimed: “No! We need to get it all out onto the floor, spread it out and see what’s there and put it in the right place.”

Linda Robson then said: “Do I want it, do I need it, will I use it? The three things to remember.”

Nadia said: “I do think of these things, I remember you both when I open a drawer. Your advice is always take it all out and put it out on the floor, Stace.”

Loose Women viewers couldn’t believe Nadia’s cupboards today (Credit: ITV)

Speaking about the cluttered cupboard, Nadia said: “This cupboard drives me crazy.”

Linda then shouted: “Well do something about it!”

Nadia admitted, “I can never close the doors,” to which Stacey joked: “Oh my God, it’s got doors?!”

Jane Moore then said: “That even stresses me out.”

Another photo was then shown of another of Nadia’s cupboards, filled with plates and bowls on top of one another.

Stacey looked horrified! (Credit: ITV)

Stacey Solomon looked shocked

She said: “This cupboard was a lot fuller than that. It’s really weird seeing this through somebody else’s eyes because this is just what I see. It’s normal to me.”

Loose Women viewers were stunned on Twitter today.

One person said: “Clutterbug? Nadia then, surely? Her house is a bit of a tip!”

Another wrote: “Is Nadia not ashamed of how her home looks?”

One added: “I could not function in Nadia’s house. All that mess would [bleep] me off!”

