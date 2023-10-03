My Mum Your Dad star Monique sparks rumours she’s dating show co-star: ‘OMG are you two together?!’

My Mum Your Dad star Monique has sparked rumours she’s dating a co-star that nobody was expecting.

The TV star shot to fame on the ITV series, fronted by Davina McCall, last month. While on the show, Monique made it all the way to the final episode with Martin M. But the pair decided to be friends and left the retreat how they entered it: single.

But now, Monique has got plenty of fans talking after she appeared rather cosy with one of her My Mum Your Dad co-stars.

Monique went looking for love on the ITV show (Credit: ITV)

My Mum Your Dad stars sparks romance rumours

Taking to her Instagram, Monique left fans stunned after she shared a cosy snap alongside co-star Clayton. He left the My Mum Your Dad quite early on after struggling to find a connection with another single parent.

In the snap, the pair posed up a storm at an ITVX party and Clayton could be seen with his arm wrapped around Monique.

Rushing to the comments section, fans were quick to speculate whether they are now an item. One follower said: “Omg are you two together??”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Monique Payneeandy (@monique_london73)

Monique speaks out on My Mum Your Dad co-star romance

Another added: “This would be a great match!” While a third quipped: “Should have picked him.” Someone else agreed and penned: “You’d make the most beautiful couple.”

The reactions caught the attention of Monique, who set the record straight about her relationship with Clayton. In the comments section she wrote: “Aww we are not together but he is the absolute best hooman!”

Elliot and Sharon on My Mum Your Dad

It comes after Monique’s co-star Elliott Davidson revealed that he and Sharon Benson are taking the next step in their relationship. The fan-favourite couple met on My Mum Your Dad. Elliott, 53, appeared on the programme alongside son Zach, and the father-of-two soon caught the eye of Sharon Benson.

And since the show wrapped back in May, it seems things are going from strength to strength for the couple.

When asked on Instagram Live if he would move to Sunderland, where Sharon is from, he revealed the plans that they have in store. And, in news that will doubtless thrill fans, they’re planning on moving in together. Whoop!

He said: “The plan is for Sharon to come down with Mimi [Sharon’s daughter] so we’re hoping that will work.” Elliott added: “If not who knows where we’ll end up. We might even live abroad.”

