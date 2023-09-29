Shock split, double life bombshell and boozy reunion: The My Mum, Your Dad stars are making huge moves since filming ended

Following the drama, tears, highs and lows of My Mum, Your Dad on ITV, many fans still have a dating show for middle-aged parents hole in their telly-watching.

While we all await in hope for confirmation of a second series of the Davina McCall reality series, we’ll be keeping an eye on how our series 1 faves are doing away from the TV cameras.

And since filming ended over the summer, there’s quite a lot that’s been going on in the lives and love lives of the likes of Roger, Janey, Tolullah, the two Martins and the rest of the gang…

What has happened to the stars of My Mum, Your Dad? (Credit: ITV.com)

My Mum, Your Dad latest news: Roger and Janey update

The love story between widowed postman Roger and Janey has reportedly continued, even though filming has ended, to the delight of fans.

Last weekend they confirmed they are still on – and the couple have shared several snaps of them spending time together since.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roger Hawes (@roger.hawes01)

Roger thrilled his followers with a snap of them on the beach bearing the caption: “It’s been hard to keep it a secret but the wait is finally over. Me and the beautiful @janeybombshell are still going strong and have never been better since leaving @mymumyourdaduk. We couldn’t be happier together and it wouldn’t be possible without @itv @davinamccall @mymumyourdaduk.”

Janey, meanwhile, uploaded a loved-up selfie of them under the covers together!

She wrote in her post’s caption: “What an amazing journey… Saturday mornings just got a whole lot better.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janey Smith (@janeybombshell)

Future plans?

But do they have a future together? Appearing on Good Morning Britain earlier this week, Roger reflected: “She lives on the other side of the country to me, but it’s not an issue, I just get in my car and I smile all the way down. I get on at the M25 and there’s traffic on the other side, but I just sit there smiling at them and say I’m going to meet Janey.”

She lives on the other side of the country to me, but it’s not an issue, I just get in my car and I smile all the way down.

Janey chipped in: “We’ve seen each other every weekend since the show. We’ve not missed a chance and we’ll just continue to do the same but a little bit more.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janey Smith (@janeybombshell)

And it seems those dates have included a trip to London, as well as Arundel in 47-year-old Janey’s West Sussex.

Additionally, Roger shared a snap of them together in what appears to be a restaurant, posssibly in Derbyshire where he is from.

He captioned his pic, alongside plate and wine glass emojis: “Showing @janeybombshell the local spots with the family.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roger Hawes (@roger.hawes01)

‘Family divided’

However, that doesn’t mean all has been completely perfect for Roger and his My Mum, Your Dad reality show experience.

During his GMB appearance, the 59-year-old revealed his participation in the series split his family “down the middle”.

My Mum, Your Dad fans can’t get enough of Roger and Janey (Credit: ITV)

He admitted his appearance, coming a year after the death of his wife Joanna, caused a “debate” with relatives.

Roger recalled: “It was split down the middle. But I just thought, ‘If I had the once-in-a-lifetime chance I am going to take it’.”

He added: “I did think to myself if I met someone, I thought I would fall hard. And I did, very hard.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janey Smith (@janeybombshell)

Janey’s ‘double life’ emerging

While viewers will have known Roger is a postie, not everyone watching at home may have realised how much of a talented performer Janey is.

Singer-songwriter Janey shares her performances on social media, including on Instagram and YouTube. She also released her debut album Rocka-Roll-Around in 2013, and Janey has sung in venues across the UK.

She previously reflected: “If you’re ever lucky enough to do what you love, keep doing it. I genuinely am at my happiest on stage. I come alive and truly believe it’s my happy place. To entertain is a blessing and for people to spend their hard earned money to come and watch, well that’s amazing.”

My Mum, Your Dad couple Sharon and Elliot appear on Loose Women (Credit: YouTube)

Elliot and Sharon still together

Elliott Davidson, 53, from Essex, and Sharon Benson, 56, Sunderland also look to be a My Mum, Your Dad success.

Sharon and PE teacher Elliott showed up on Loose Women to chat about their romance.

And they both admitted there wasn’t an immediate attraction between them.

“It wasn’t instant for either of us,” Elliott said, surprising the Loose Women panelists with his candid admission.

“Not for me, no. It wasn’t until we first went in and we sat down and had a conversation while we were waiting for Davina.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sharon Benson (@sharonbenson_6)

Natalie and Paul ‘split’

Sadly, not everyone appears to have come out of My Mum, Your Dad with another chance at a happy ever after.

Natalie Russell recently confirmed to her followers in an Instagram video that she and Paul Edwards decided to go their separate ways.

She said: “It has been a very bittersweet week for me. We ended in August so I have had some time to process things before the show aired. It was weird watching it back and seeing the hope and excitement that I had definitely has brought up feelings again.”

It wasn’t to be for Paul and Natalie, it seems (Credit: YouTube)

Meanwhile, a source has speculated to The Sun: “As is so often the case with these dating shows, it’s easy for a connection to flourish while in the bubble of filming – there’s no distractions, no real life concerns and you’re united in one common goal to find love.”

The unidentified insider continued: “Natalie and Paul’s flame burned bright for a few months but balancing life on the outside with nurturing their fledgling relationship proved too tricky.

“With Natalie in Bournemouth and Paul in Bath the distance wasn’t insurmountable, but they were both independent people who had great lives of their own and in the end they decided their love wasn’t greater than the hurdles.”

What a shame!

Martin M: ‘It’s important to bounce back stronger and grow as a person’ (Credit: ITV.com)

Martin M still in Ibiza

Property developer Martin M, who was eyed up by Monqiue and Tolullah following his late entrance to the series, has returned to Ibiza.

Since the show ended, he’s reassured fans that son Luke is doing well, allaying fears the 18-year-old may have been affected by the depiction of his dad.

“He knows me better than anyone and accepts my flaws without judgment. It might have been uncomfortable for him but he’s a huge source of inspiration for me,” Martin M said.

Martin M also joked to MailOnline: “The edit was very kind to me, it could have been a lot worse.”

The divisive 56-year-old has since reflected on being on the reality series: “It was an emotional rollercoaster. But every day is a learning day. And no matter what gets thrown at you it’s important to bounce back stronger and grow as a person.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Caroline McGirr (@caroline__mcgirr)

My Mum, Your Dad cast members have a reunion

Turns out Tolullah and her daughter Georgia threw a big get together at her London home for the cast… back in July before My Mum, Your Dad was even on the box!

Tolullah told her Insta followers a couple of days ago: “Georgia made the most AMAZING charcuterie board. And MUCH wine was drunk!”

She also explained how not everyone in the cast was able to make it.

“Everyone was invited without exception,” Tolullah wrote. “Martin H had to travel for work. And Martin M had to cancel last minute due to one of his properties. But he sent us a case of champagne.

“Monique cancelled due to Taiya’s due date for her baby… They were with us in spirit and some FaceTimes on the night!”

Among those commenting on Tolullah’s post was Davina, who said she was up for partying with the stars in future.

She remarked: “”What!!!???? That looks epic. I’m at the next one.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tolullah (@tolullah)

Read more: Bed selfies, falling hard and big future plans – a deep dive inside Roger and Janey’s romance post MMYD

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.