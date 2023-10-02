My Mum Your Dad couple Elliot Davidson and Sharon Benson have announced news of a huge next step in their relationship.

The fan-favourite couple met on the hit ITV dating show, fronted by Davina McCall, earlier this year. Elliot, 53, appeared on the programme alongside son Zach, and the father-of-two soon caught the eye of Sharon Benson.

And since the show wrapped back in May, it seems things are going from strength to strength for the couple.

My Mum Your Dad news: Elliott and Sharon take next step

Since leaving the show, Sharon and Elliott have been keeping fans updated on their romance. Elliot took to his Instagram last week for his first ever Live on the platform. And, as expected, he was quizzed on his relationship with Sharon.

When asked if he would move to Sunderland, where Sharon is from, he revealed the plans that they have in store. And, in news that will doubtless thrill fans, they’re planning on moving in together. Whoop!

He said: “The plan is for Sharon to come down with Mimi [Sharon’s daughter] so we’re hoping that will work.” Elliott added: “If not who knows where we’ll end up. We might even live abroad.”

Fans react

The couple won an army of fans during the series, and many are thrilled they’re going strong. One said: “Loved the show Elliott – happy for you and Sharon.” Another added: “Sharon is so lucky to have met you and she’s won the lottery. Lovely couple. Wish you the very best.” A third commented: “It’s been lovely to watch yours and Sharon’s relationship blossom.”

