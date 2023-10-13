My Mum, Your Dad star Monique announces big news about her love life months after appearing on show

My Mum, Your Dad star Monique has announced she’s back to dating after meeting someone “really lovely” because of the show.

Monique, 50, who was previously linked to Martin M, said that the show gave her the necessary “push and confidence”.

Throughout the show, viewers saw romance blossom between Janey and Roger who announced a huge next step in their relationship. Meanwhile, Sharon and Elliott enjoyed their first holiday to New York together after filming.

While the series only finished a few weeks ago, a lot has happened since then, especially in Monique’s love life.

Monique has found love outside the show (Credit: ITVX)

Monique from My Mum, Your Dad

Talking to OK! Magazine, Monique shared how she’s back to dating and admitted that “she hasn’t gone back on dating sites,” as she’s found somebody from outside of the show.

She said: “We’ve been on one date and it’s been amazing, I’ve got another planned this weekend.” She also revealed her plans to go on “a really long walk” with the mystery person.

But he turns out to be a really lovely person.

While she didn’t disclose who it was, she mentioned how she received a “very kind message”.

She said: “They saw me on the show and got in touch through social media but it was a really polite, wonderful message – a very kind message. Which is the reason why I got a date and I’d give him a chance. But he turns out to be a really lovely person.”

Their first date consisted of dinner and drinks

Meanwhile, she described him as “kind, lovely and very handsome,” and continued to speak about her date with him as “very very well”.

Monique revealed she was sent a lovely message from her mystery man (Credit: ITVX)

Monique said the show made her more confident in dating. She continued: “I’m more confident since I’ve been on the show because I was stuck at home for a very long time with grief. So I just kind of gave up on dating because I thought ‘I’m tired, I don’t want to do it.’ But going on the show just gave me the confidence.”

She advised everyone to give it a go

The show appeared to have changed Monique’s perspective on dating. Since then, she advised others to “get out of their little comfortable box” too.

She concluded and said that she never thought she would see the “light of day” as she was single for six years. But she advised others to get up and try it.

Read more: New series of My Mum Your Dad set to drop on ITV with release date announced

My Mum, Your Dad is available to watch on ITVX.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.