New series of My Mum Your Dad set to drop on ITV with release date announced

The new dating show referred to as “middle-aged Love Island” My Mum You Dad is back and hopes to find romance for a new cohort of parents.

With the UK version just concluding, fans need not worry as they will soon be able to get their teeth stuck into My Mum Your Dad US.

ITVX has announced it will stream the US version of the show later this year.

Davina McCall hosted the UK version of My Mum Your Dad (Credit: ITV)

My Mum Your Dad UK

TV legend Davina McCall hosted the UK version which saw a group of single mum and dads hoping to find love again.

Watching from a safe distance away were some of the parent’s children. Each parent was nominated by their child who would then watch on from The Bunker.

The Bunker would show live streams of their dates to their children. This allowed them to critique their parent’s dating moves and share heartfelt stories of hope for them.

The show ran weeknights for two weeks and was a success. Many romantic and platonic connections continued after the show ended.

Confiding in Davina, the parents and their children opened up about divorce, lost loved ones and new romance. Let us tell you – fans were here for it!

Comedian Yvonne Orji is the US’ version of Davina as she hosts My Mum Your Dad (Credit: YouTube)

My Mum Your Dad US

Comedian and actress Yvonne Orji is host of the US version, which will follow a similar format.

The international version will, however, be shorter and only run for eight episodes. It will premiere on December 21 on ITVX.

Planet Radio shared the show’s synopsis. It reads: “A group of single parents who have been nominated by their college-age kids for a second chance at love.

“The parents move into a house together, unaware that their adult children are right down the street living in a second house, watching their every move through hidden cameras and manipulating their encounters.”

It continues: “From humorous cringe moments to heart-warming confessions, the kids will see their parents in a whole new light as they are presented with opportunities to select who they’ll be matched with on one-on-one dates and who may join the family Thanksgiving for years to come.”

The future of the show

An Australian version of the show is also available to watch on ITVX.

The Sun reported that Davina is open to a second series and beyond.

She said: “I want to present this show for the rest of my life.”

Davina also joked about running a celebrity version and said: “A celebrity version would be so good — how many single celebs are there? I’m interviewing now.”

