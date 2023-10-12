Janey announces huge next step with Roger: ‘Without sounding corny, we just want to be together’

ITV’s My Mum Your Dad has not long finished and lovebirds Janey Smith and Roger Hawes are already planning their future together.

The popular dating show dubbed “middle-aged Love Island” and helmed by TV icon David McCall saw a house full of single parents taking a second stab at finding love.

One successful couple from the show was Janey, 47, and Roger, 59, nominated by their children William and Jess, respectively.

Roger and Janey hit it off on My Mum Your Dad and are still together (Credit: YouTube)

What’s in store for Janey and Roger

The pair confirmed they were still together when the final episode aired at the end of September. They have both since posted loved-up images across their social media.

It appears they are planning and have already locked in festive time together this Christmas.

Talking to OK! Janey said: “It’s going so well – he’s so easy going and we just laugh all the time, I think I might wake up and it’s all a dream. It’s the easiest thing being Roger’s girlfriend, it’s just lovely and we can’t stop laughing it’s ridiculous, we’re so ridiculous.”

Fans of the show were rooting for the lovers and their armchair support paid off.

She added: “We’re just doing more, and without sounding too corny, we just want to be together, so that’s how we’re going to roll with it for now.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roger Hawes (@roger.hawes01)

Fans will continue to gush as the reality star shared their next big step – their plans for Christmas.

Janey declared: “I think he’ll be with his family for the day, and I’ll be with mine, we’ll meet up Christmas evening and bring the families together. We just want to spend time together that’s the main thing and we just want to have a lovely time and enjoy things together. We’re both aware of how lucky we are that this has happened.”

Janey and Roger’s children support their new romance (Credit: ITV)

On the show

Viewers will remember that Roger was encouraged to appear on the show by his daughter Jess after the death of his wife just 18 months before filming started.

He soon won over the heart of the nation and Janey.

Janey was motivated to appear on the show by her son Will, who wanted her to find someone.

She previously said: “He’s lost all hope for me, he thinks I’m undateable! He wants me to meet someone.”

My Mum, Your Dad is available to watch on ITVX. The US version of the show will land on the streaming platform on December 21.

Read more: ‘I felt very offended’: My Mum, Your Dad star Tolullah reveals ‘incident’ with Monique after filming

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.