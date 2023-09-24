My Mum Your Dad favourites announce shock split: ‘It’s been a very bittersweet week’

One of the stars of ITV dating show My Mum Your Dad has announced a shock split following the show’s final episode this week. Natalie and Paul, Roger and Janey, and Ellott and Sharon were all firm My Mum Your Dad favourites, and seemed to end the show in a state of loved-up bliss.

However, one of the couples has since broken up, announcing “a very bittersweet week”, as things ended.

But who couldn’t hack it on the outside?

Paul and Natalie were two of the show favourites (Credit: ITV)

My Mum Your Dad: Who couldn’t make it on the outside?

In an emotional video, star Natalie Russell revealed that she and Paul Edwards have split up since the show ended.

In the clip, posted to her Instagram account, Natalie said: “Hey everyone. Firstly thanks so much for everyone’s support, I’ve had some incredible messages in my inbox. I am just having some decompression time.”

It has been a very bittersweet week for me. We ended in August so I have had some time to process things before the show aired.

She continued: “It has been a very bittersweet week for me. We ended in August so I have had some time to process things before the show aired. It was weird watching it back and seeing the hope and excitement that I had definitely has brought up feelings again.

“I also have some stuff going on outside of this experience so I am not ignoring your messages I will respond I just need a few days to decompress and I will catch up with you soon,” Natalie promised.

Paul and Natalie were unable to make it work on the outside (Credit: ITV)

Source reveals ‘insurmountable’ differences between MMYD couple

Speaking to The Sun, a source speculated about the reason for Natalie and Paul’s split.

“As is so often the case with these dating shows, it’s easy for a connection to flourish while in the bubble of filming – there’s no distractions, no real life concerns and you’re united in one common goal to find love,” the source said.

“Natalie and Paul’s flame burned bright for a few months but balancing life on the outside with nurturing their fledgling relationship proved too tricky,” they continued.

“With Natalie in Bournemouth and Paul in Bath the distance wasn’t insurmountable, but they were both independent people who had great lives of their own and in the end they decided their love wasn’t greater than the hurdles.”

Roger and Janey are still going strong (Credit: ITV)

Roger and Janey announce relationship status in loved-up statement

Thankfully, it isn’t all bad news. In an Instagram post last night (September 23), Roger announced that he and Janey are still together following the show’s end.

Sharing a beachside selfie with Janey, Roger wrote: “It’s been hard to keep it a secret but the wait is finally over. Me and the beautiful Janey are still going strong and have never been better since leaving My Mum Your Dad. We couldn’t be happier together and it wouldn’t be possible without ITV, Davina McCall, My Mum Your Dad.”

Elliott and Sharon were two favourites on the show (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

What about Elliott and Sharon?

According to reports, Elliott and Sharon have also remained together since the show ended. They are said to be strong on the outside, with the continued approval of his son Zach and her daughter, Tia.

