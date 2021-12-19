Motsi Mabuse fires back as Strictly fans accuse her of ‘not being happy’ with result

Motsi Mabuse has hit back after Strictly Come Dancing fans accused her of being unhappy about the result of the final.

Rose Ayling-Ellis and her pro partner Giovanni Pernice beat John Whaite and Johannes Radebe to lift the coveted Glitterball during Saturday night’s grand finale.

And some viewers reckoned they spotted judge Motsi looking a bit sour about it.

Even after such an emotional and Fantastic final people still will find a way for hate ! Imagine sitting at the living room and interpreting this ?? It’s a shame ! Thank you for all the Love and support I received they override this comment by the thousands . https://t.co/sSjY6ufWtH — Motsi Mabuse (@MOTSI_MABUSE) December 19, 2021

Stirctly judge Motsi Mabuse fires back

However, she has now fired back, saying it’s a “shame” that people try to find negatives after such a positive night.

Sharing a tweet about her looking unhappy with the result, she wrote: “Even after such an emotional and fantastic final people still will find a way for hate!

It’s a shame!

“Imagine sitting at the living room and interpreting this?? It’s a shame!”

Motsi went on: “Thank you for all the Love and support I received they override this comment by the thousands.”

Motsi Mabuse during the Strictly Come Dancing final (Credit: BBC)

What did fans say about Motsi’s reaction?

Some fans had thought the TV star looked unhappy when Strictly presenters Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly announced Rose as winner.

One tweeted: “Motsi didn’t look very happy about the winners.”

Another agreed: “I thought that too!”

“She could have cracked a smile!!!” said another.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BBC Strictly (@bbcstrictly)

One viewer said they thought it was a bit “rude” of Motsi.

However, others defended the dance expert and said that she was probably just “overwhelmed” after the exciting final.

One person posted: “Honestly it doesn’t surprise me that so many people from Strictly and from Let’s Dance don’t use social media much.

“It was obvious how happy you were for Rose and Gio, don’t let the haters bring you down.”

Another told Motsi not to worry about the negative comments.

“The real people know you are incredibly happy with the result and would have been equally happy if John & Johannes won,” the viewer said.

