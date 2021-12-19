Strictly Come Dancing viewers were left disappointed last night (December 18), after the show failed to “acknowledge” John Whaite and Johannes Radebe.

The pair placed second during the show’s finale as Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice were crowned winners.

However, some fans couldn’t help but complain as the two lifted the Glitterball Trophy.

Strictly fans claimed John and Johannes were ‘ignored’ during the final (Credit: BBC)

Strictly: John Whaite and Johannes Radebe place second

Rose and Giovanni were reduced to tears as Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman announced them as winners.

As the pair celebrated, John and Johannes graciously cheered on from the side.

Tess congratulated Rose over her win, while Claudia gave a special mention to John.

She said: “Massive congratulations to our wonderful runners-up John and Joannes.”

The pair then stood to the side as Rose and Giovanni gave their speeches.

However, some fans believed that John and Johannes deserved more time on screen.

The pair cheered on Rose and Giovanni (Credit: BBC)

How did Strictly viewers respond?

Strictly viewers took to social media to voice their frustration.

On Twitter, one said: “Huge congrats to J&J too. Such a shame they weren’t given another opportunity to speak and be congratulated at the end. Either couple could have won and deserved it!”

Another added: “Despite the fact they’re definitely the right winners, I do think it’s such a shame that the runners up just get pushed to one side and not even congratulated. And not even a conclusion on Take 2.”

I felt so sorry for them

A third wrote: “So pleased for Rose, she got my votes! Just a bit of a shame they didn’t acknowledge John and Johannes at all, throughout the night or at the end.”

A fourth shared: “They could have at least acknowledged John and Johannes… felt so sorry for them at the end.”

A fifth added: “Nice to see them so happy but they could have been gracious and acknowledged John and Johannes. That put a bad taste in my mouth, it wouldn’t have taken much to do so.”

A sixth complained: “Disappointed in Giovanni & Rose. They completely ignored John & Johannes.There were plenty of opportunities to acknowledge their amazing performances.

“Until tonight I was pro Giovanni and Rose all the way, but have to say John and Johannes were superior tonight & should have won.”

Another posted: “Shame they didn’t get the runners up interview they deserved on TV. Not good enough.”

John breaks silence after final

Meanwhile, John took to social media to congratulate Rose shortly after her win.

Alongside a sweet snap of the pair together, John praised the EastEnders actress for her win.

He shared: “I’m so proud to have been even up there with this girl.

“I’m sure you’ll agree she’s a remarkable human being, a barrier breaker, and a very worthy winner. Congratulations @rose.a.e and @pernicegiovann1.”

ED! has approached the BBC for comment on this story.

