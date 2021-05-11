Motherland BBC
Motherland series 3 returned to BBC Two last night (Monday May 10) and viewers immediately hailed it as the “funniest show ever”.

The series, which returned for its third run of six episodes, stars the likes of Anna Maxwell Martin, Lucy Punch and Diane Morgan.

Written by the genius Sharon Horgan, viewers were quick to rejoice as it stormed back onto their screens.

What happened in the first episode of series 3 of Motherland?

In the opening episode of the third series, a nit epidemic swept the school.

After trying so hard to get away from the other mums in the neighbourhood, Julia (Martin) found herself cut off from the group she desperately now wants to be part of.

So she came up with an idea: host a nit party to bring everyone closer together.

Not surprisingly, things didn’t go very well.

Elsewhere, token dad Kevin (Paul Ready) swigged directly from a bottle of Baileys in the park as he revealed his marriage was crumbling.

How did viewers react?

Viewers soon took to Twitter to hail the show as one of the best ever, Felicity.

Actress Tamzin Outhwaite wrote: “That was one of my favourite 30 minutes of telly I have ever seen.

“Sublime writing, the most dynamic yet heartfelt acting with beautiful pathos, comic timing with the best cast. #Motherland take a bow.”

#Motherland is the funniest show on television.

Another gushed: “#Motherland is the funniest show on television.

“Congrats to everyone involved especially Anna Maxwell-Martin who is rapidly becoming my favourite actress. Genius.”

A third said: “#motherland probably one of the best sitcoms EVER! Hysterical!”

Joanna in Motherland (Credit: BBC)

What’s coming up later in the series?

Joanna Lumley is set to join the cast later in the series as Amanda’s “poisonous” mother.

The 75-year-old legend said: “I have played Lucy Punch’s mother before, in the film Ella Enchanted, so it was a special treat to pitch up again as another fairly poisonous parent in Motherland.

“Although I was only in for a day it was the greatest fun to be with that dangerously talented cast.”

