Anna Maxwell Martin talks about her Line of Duty character on This Morning
TV

Line of Duty star Anna Maxwell Martin delights This Morning fans with how different she is in real life

She couldn't stop laughing!

By Paul Hirons

Line of Duty star Anna Maxwell Martin stunned fans today (Monday April 26) when she appeared on This Morning.

Anna, 43, giggled and laughed throughout her interview with hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

Her joyful personality was a world away from her LoD character – the devious Patricia Carmichael.

And viewers couldn’t believe the difference between the two.

Anna shocked viewers with her giggly personality (Credit: ITV)

What happened on This Morning with Line of Duty star Anna Maxwell Martin?

On a video link live from her home in Hertfordshire, Anna chatted about the show and her role as ‘Pat’.

While Phil wanted to press her on some fan theories and whether Carmichael was ‘H’, Anna giggled and laughed her head off to most of the questions.

“What protects me from all this questioning is that I was filming Motherland at the same time,” she said.

Read more: Line of Duty ‘most hated’ DCI Patricia Carmichael: 10 funniest tweets about the sneering cop we wish we’d come up with!

“So I was going between the two, and I was rushing on to each set ang going ‘blahblahblah’.”

“I just can’t remember anything!”

Anna’s hilarious appearance took fans by surprise and they couldn’t believe the difference between the actress and the character.

How did fans react?

Fans quickly took to Twitter to register their shock and surprise.

One wrote: “Anna Maxwell Martin’s laughter is so infectious and the antipathy of Carmichael on #ThisMorning #LineofDuty.”

Another said: “Crying laughing at Anna Maxwell Martin on #ThisMorning. Just don’t expect someone so lovely when watching her on #LOD.”

A third commented: “Anna Maxwell Martin’s interview on #thismorning just proves what a brilliant actress she is.

“She couldn’t be more different to Carmichael on #Lineofduty.”

Patricia Carmichael in episode six of Line Of Duty
Carmichael in Line of Duty (Credit: BBC)

What did Anna say about the fan theories?

After last night’s penultimate episode of series six, hordes of fans theorised that Patricia Carmichael is, in fact, ‘H’.

During the lengthy interrogation scene, fans spotted that Carmichael tapped her pen four times.

They then concluded that tapping four times in Morse code spells out the letter ‘H’.

Read more: Four HUGE clues that suggest DCS Patricia Carmichael is H in Line of Duty

However, during her own interrogation on This Morning, she said: “I think I was just bored.

“Those scenes are very long and I was just [tapping] and thinking ‘what am I saying next?'”

