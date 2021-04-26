Line of Duty gave us a fabulous most-hated figure in the form of Ryan ‘ratty’ Pilkington for a few weeks in series 6, but he’s dead now and the world is fickle – “NEXT!” – so step forward DCI Patricia Carmichael and take the crown.

Bent or bitch? Who knows… but we are really enjoying all the tweets from raging/frightened/enamoured viewers.

DCI Patricia Carmichael – love her or loathe her you can’t ignore her (Credit: BBC)

Read more: 7 questions the Line of Duty final MUST answer

1. That face. THAT SMUG FACE.

2. Is Carmichael even born of flesh?

Inspector Carmichael in #lineofduty Face only a Mother would love!! (great actress by the way, she got me running scared) pic.twitter.com/AnHtMTiyMj — Janet L Ellis⚽️ (@kazbahellis) April 26, 2021

3. Snark in training

Not convinced that Carmichael isn’t a grown up Jenny Joyce tbh.#DerryGirls #LineOfDuty pic.twitter.com/KsmbLJcHmX — Claire Allan (@ClaireAllan) April 26, 2021

4. Monday blues

5. Taking Umbridge with Carmichael

I can’t help but think Carmichael’s persona is based on Dolores Umbridge from Harry Potter.#LineOfDuty pic.twitter.com/jZz8MDHtmZ — Craig Westby (@eggegg80) April 26, 2021

Is Line of Duty DCI Patricia Carmichael a bent copper or just a be-atch? (Credit: BBC)

6. Coincidence?

7. Giving Carmichael Face

8. BoJo’s breather

Boris Johnson calling Patricia Carmichael to say thanks for the hours reprieve from being the most hated person in Britain #LineofDuty. Same time next week……. pic.twitter.com/e7ZBYfQVJB — Andrea Le Saint (@AndreaLeSaint2) April 25, 2021

9. Eau de Bent Copper

10. Tragedy!

AC12 were told to investigate the ‘race claim’. If you take ‘race claim’ out of Carmichael’s name, what does that leave you with…….. #Lineofduty pic.twitter.com/D6w8x4xSKm — THE fruit (@beakybox) April 25, 2021

What’s your theory on Line of Duty DCI, Patricia Carmichael? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know!