Line of Duty gave us a fabulous most-hated figure in the form of Ryan ‘ratty’ Pilkington for a few weeks in series 6, but he’s dead now and the world is fickle – “NEXT!” – so step forward DCI Patricia Carmichael and take the crown.
Bent or bitch? Who knows… but we are really enjoying all the tweets from raging/frightened/enamoured viewers.
Read more: 7 questions the Line of Duty final MUST answer
1. That face. THAT SMUG FACE.
Working from home #zoom problems #WorkFromHome #lineofduty #carmichael pic.twitter.com/1NujeSGgfE
— Nick Hyde (@nickmhyde) April 26, 2021
2. Is Carmichael even born of flesh?
Inspector Carmichael in #lineofduty
Face only a Mother would love!!
(great actress by the way, she got me running scared) pic.twitter.com/AnHtMTiyMj
— Janet L Ellis⚽️ (@kazbahellis) April 26, 2021
3. Snark in training
Not convinced that Carmichael isn’t a grown up Jenny Joyce tbh.#DerryGirls #LineOfDuty pic.twitter.com/KsmbLJcHmX
— Claire Allan (@ClaireAllan) April 26, 2021
4. Monday blues
If Monday was a person this this would be it! #ifyouknowyouknow #lineofduty #LOD6 #carmichael pic.twitter.com/aNLcVxjt8R
— AndyJimVlogs (@AndyJimVlogs) April 26, 2021
5. Taking Umbridge with Carmichael
I can’t help but think Carmichael’s persona is based on Dolores Umbridge from Harry Potter.#LineOfDuty pic.twitter.com/jZz8MDHtmZ
— Craig Westby (@eggegg80) April 26, 2021
6. Coincidence?
#LineofDuty #carmichael #annamaxwellmartin #ObsessedWithLineOfDuty @Cparks1976
Surely no coincidence…! pic.twitter.com/hKQJLf4AuQ
— CeeReeVee (@cazisue) April 26, 2021
7. Giving Carmichael Face
Carmichael Face Game #LineofDuty #Carmichael #Carmichaelfacegame pic.twitter.com/4tsUvIKQuc
— Nicky Marshall (@nickym22) April 25, 2021
8. BoJo’s breather
Boris Johnson calling Patricia Carmichael to say thanks for the hours reprieve from being the most hated person in Britain #LineofDuty. Same time next week……. pic.twitter.com/e7ZBYfQVJB
— Andrea Le Saint (@AndreaLeSaint2) April 25, 2021
9. Eau de Bent Copper
DCS Carmichael… #LineOfDuty #BentCoppers #H pic.twitter.com/sHBhacRs0o
— John Marc Edun (@Precinct13) April 25, 2021
10. Tragedy!
AC12 were told to investigate the ‘race claim’. If you take ‘race claim’ out of Carmichael’s name, what does that leave you with…….. #Lineofduty pic.twitter.com/D6w8x4xSKm
— THE fruit (@beakybox) April 25, 2021
What’s your theory on Line of Duty DCI, Patricia Carmichael? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know!