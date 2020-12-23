Motherland is back tonight (Wednesday December 23) for a hilarious Christmas special.

The BBC Two sitcom, written by Sharon Horgan and Graham and Helen Linehan, has been a big hit over its last two series.

But what’s going to happen in this year’s Christmas special, who’s in it and will there be a third series?

What will happen in the Motherland Christmas special?

In tonight’s Christmas special Amanda decides to host a festive soiree.

Meg is the only mother to get an invitation, but Julia, Kevin and Liz tag along anyway.

With Julia feeling the pressure because she’s hosting her in-laws for Christmas, Liz trying to ignore Christmas altogether, and Kevin pretty much doing everything in his household, something is going to give.

Meg, Julia, Liz and Kevin in the Motherland Christmas special (Credit: BBC)

Who is in the Motherland cast?

Motherland boasts a fab cast.

Anna Maxwell Martin plays Julia, a working mum who has to get to grips with the ‘alpha mums’ in her neighbourhood.

Lucy Punch plays Amanda, the leader of the ‘alpha mums’ and someone who seems nice and polite on the outside but not quite so friendly on the inside.

Then there’s Diane Morgan, who pays Liz – a chaotic single mum who doesn’t have time for Amanda’s clique.

Paul Ready plays stay-at-home dad Kevin, while Tanya Moodie joined the cast in series two as larger-than-life Meg.

Diane Morgan as Liz in the Motherland Christmas special (Credit: BBC)

What has Diane Morgan been in before?

Born in Bolton, Diane, 45, has been a recognisable face on TV since 2013.

Diane played the fictional journalist Philomena Cunk in the satirical series Charlie Brooker’s Screen Wipe.

She also appeared in BBC Three sitcom Him & Her with Russell Tovey and Sarah Solemani, as well as Sky One’s Mount Pleasant.

Most recently, Diane was seen in Ricky Gervais’ Netflix black comedy, After Life.

Paul plays Kevin (Credit: BBC)

Where have you seen Paul Ready before?

Paul, 41, plays wimpy Kevin in Motherland.

But aside from the BBC comedy Paul is an established theatre and TV actor who has appeared in some blockbuster series.

He played Rod McDonald, Special Advisor to the Home Secretary, in Bodygaurd.

He also appeared in last year’s BBC Two thriller MotherFatherSon alongside Richard Gere and Helen McCrory.

Paul is married to writer Michelle Terry, and together they have one dughter.

Anna has also starred in Line Of Duty (Credit: FameFlynet.uk.com / SplashNews.com)

Is Anna Maxwell Martin related to Nicola Walker?

Former Line Of Duty star Anna has often been compared to Unforgotten and The Split star Nicola Walker.

However, despite assumptions, the two are not sisters.

Anna, 43, has an older brother called Adam.

When it comes to family, Anna has two daughters Maggie and Nancy.

Sadly though, earlier this year Anna revealed that she and husband of 16 years Roger had split.

Motherland has been recommissioned for a third series. Series two starts Monday 7th October at 10pm on @BBCTwo. #Motherland https://t.co/TYxFG5osCY pic.twitter.com/DjF2GLvWfr — Merman (@HelloMerman) October 1, 2019

Will there be a series three?

Production company Merman confirmed that a third series had been recommissioned by the BBC.

An exec said: “We want more and we want it as soon as possible.

“This is a show that will run for as long as the team are able to keep making it and is the easiest commissioning decision this side of renewing Coronation Street.”

It was expected to start in the autumn of this year, but COVID restrictions have pushed the release back.

The third series is expected to return in early 2021.

The Motherland Christmas special is on tonight (Wednesday December 23) at 9pm on BBC Two

