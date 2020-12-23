Another series of Our Girl could be on the cards for Michelle Keegan after hinting at a return to the BBC One show as combat medic Georgie Lane.

The 33-year-old actress revealed she would “never say never” following her departure from the popular war drama earlier this year.

During an appearance on the Jonathan Ross Christmas Show on Thursday (December 24), Michelle opens up on the possibility of reprising the much-loved role.

Michelle Keegan has hinted she could return to Our Girl (Credit: BBC)

Michelle Keegan hints another series of Our Girl

Speaking about the show, Michelle says: “I will never say never with Our Girl. I absolutely loved that job.

“It was a fantastic role for me, it was really challenging, not only was it physically challenging, but I learnt so much on that job about the military and the medical side as well.

“I really enjoyed it, but I felt it was the right time for me to move on, then. In future Georgie can come back, they have left the door open for Georgie.”

She adds: “I’ve done it for four seasons, I was going away from home quite a lot. I was away for four months at a time, the year before that I was away for eight months. I was so lucky [to travel]. It’s hard work and long days. Sometimes we’re working six day weeks and it is very challenging.”

Michelle was away from husband Mark Wright for months at a time (Credit: SplashNews)

Will there be another series of Our Girl?

It’s unlikely a new series will happen anytime soon.

However, the show’s creator Tony Grounds said he would consider bringing back the series if Michelle returned.

At the time of actress’ departure, he told the Radio Times: “With the finale of series four showing Georgie ready to move on with her life, it feels like the right time for us to do the same.

“Michelle and I are keen to continue our working relationship and, who knows, maybe we’ll catch up with Georgie in the future.”

The actress landed the role of combat medic Georgie Lane in 2016 (Credit: BBC)

Why has Our Girl ended?

Back in August, the BBC formally announced that the show had ended after four series.

As the show was typically filmed abroad, the pandemic played a huge part.

Speaking to The Sun, a source said: “With the pandemic and restrictions on filming, they felt it was best to just pull the plug for the moment.”

Michelle previously filmed the series in South Africa, Nepal and Malaysia.

Michelle left the show this year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Why did Michelle quit Our Girl?

Michelle reportedly quit the show to spend more time with her husband Mark Wright.

The actress, who landed the gig in 2016 after she left Coronation Street, was also keen to try different roles.

Speaking to the Evening Standard, Michelle explained: “I’d done four series. It was just me saying, I wanted to explore other opportunities, that’s it.

“I’ve had such an amazing time and I’m very lucky for them to have had me on the show. I’m going to miss it, and I’m going to miss Georgie. It’s very hard.”

Jacqueline Jossa was in talks to replace Michelle (Credit: ITV)

Who was in talks to replace Michelle?

Former EastEnders actress Jacqueline Jossa was in line to be the new star of the hit show before plans fell through.

The former I’m A Celebrity winner “knew it was a massive role” but talk soon “went quiet”, according to an insider.

Meanwhile, viewers were convinced former soap star Amy-Leigh Hickman was going to take over from Michelle.

Amy-Leigh joined the BBC drama in the fourth series as junior medic Mimi Saunders.

