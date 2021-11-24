Miriam and Alan Lost In Scotland viewers have hailed the partnership between national treasure Miriam Margolyes and Alan Cumming as “perfection”.

As the nights get darker and the temperature plunges, fans said it was also just the tonic they need right now.

Fans loved Miriam and Alan

What happened in Miriam and Alan Lost In Scotland?

Miriam, 80, and 56-year-old star Alan once again took to their motorhome to explore the nether reaches of Scotland.

And last night, they searched for a place for Alan to retire to.

However, that didn’t stop the pair having some fun, and fans saw them make some bog myrtle vodka and encounter some masked witches.

And, as ever, Miriam delivered the LOLs by dropping an f-bomb – “[bleep] this for a game of soldiers” is now our new response to everything.

Ep 2 of #MiriamAndAlan and it's perfection. Just the tonic ♥️ highly recommend. Great friends having such a laugh in bonnie Scotland — Natalie (she/her) (@ItsNatstar) November 23, 2021

#MiriamandAlan is just magical TV. Love them both. — Gary Derrick (@garyderrick10) November 23, 2021

#MiriamandAlan

Is a fantastic watch. They work well together and Miriam is everything I want to be when I grow up. — Lie Low Lil (@Lily_McSnarly) November 23, 2021

If we all had friendships as strong as

Alan Cummings + Miriam Margolyes

……..wouldn't the world be such a better place?#MiriamandAlan pic.twitter.com/xtNWaFaxq7 — Gary (@garyhayles85) November 23, 2021

How did viewers react?

It didn’t take long for fans to shower the pair with praise after another hilarious episode.

One gushed: “Ep 2 of #MiriamAndAlan and it’s perfection. Just the tonic [red-heart emoji].

“Highly recommend. Great friends having such a laugh in bonnie Scotland.”

Another said: “#MiriamandAlan is just magical TV. Love them both.”

A third wrote: “#MiriamandAlan is a fantastic watch. They work well together and Miriam is everything I want to be when I grow up.

And finally, one fan said: “If we all had friendships as strong as Alan Cummings + Miriam Margolyes… wouldn’t the world be such a better place?”

Miriam Margolyes certainly made an impression on This Morning recently

Miriam is a national treasure

As we all know, Miriam is just about the best value around these days.

She’s forever speaking her mind and saying things us normal folk wouldn’t get away with.

Last week, she appeared again on This Morning and had host Phillip Schofield in stitches with a risqué comment about his sex life.

She hosted a segment called ‘Ask Miriam’, where viewers could call in and get her advice on topics.

One caller asked her about online dating. Her advice on a successful relationship?

“I think you should wait for sex,” Miriam said. “I don’t think it should come immediately. It should be arrived at. Eventually.

“Not like you Phillip, but you know, sort of wait for it.”