Miranda Hart leaves fans gutted as she reveals truth behind claims of new series

Fans of Miranda Hart’s much-loved comedy show Miranda have been left disappointed as she denied filming series 4.

Taking to her Facebook account, Miranda let excited fans down through a post after reports claimed she would be back for a new series.

The 49-year-old wrote: “It’s so lovely when some people get excited that there might be more Miranda. Means a lot.

Fans are disappointed by the news (Credit: BBC)

Is Miranda coming back for series 4?

“But I’m afraid what was in papers today didn’t come from me.

“Nothing planned at this time.”

She rounded the post off with a heart emoji to soften the blow.

But fans of the sitcom, that ran from 2009-2015, weren’t to be consoled.

One gutted fan wrote: “We can all hope for Miranda, the next stage of her life, to become a reality. They really are a breath of fresh air, and some much needed light relief, when the world these days is so dark.”

Another agreed saying: “We can always wish, loved the humour of Miranda especially the little chats to camera.”

“But more Miranda is a great idea. Surely what you read in the paper is always 100% truth. Looking forward to it,” joked a third.

Tom Ellis played love interest Gary (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

And a fourth said: “They featured you and the return of Miranda on Good Morning Britain today… that much be stressful. You are wonderful.”

“Ahh wish it was true..But will have to keep watching all your wonderful episodes, that I have watched and laughed through many times now.. Again and again!!! If there’s nothing on the telly or feeling a bit down, Miranda is always a go to watch,” added another.

Miranda on BBC

The Sun reported yesterday (Sunday April 24) that Miranda herself had confirmed the return after a seven-year break.

The BBC sitcom last aired on New Year’s Day in 2015 and at the time, Miranda told audiences: “I don’t know when and if I’ll see you again.”

But the publication reported that Miranda had told them: “A lot of lovely people have kept on asking for the return of Miranda so here we are and I hope everyone likes it.”

The news delighted fans, many of them taking to Twitter to share their excitement.

Miranda famously stopped Gary’s wedding (Credit: BBC)

One fan wrote: “So excited to hear @mermhart is bringing back miranda!!! CAN’T WAIT!!”

Another said: “Soooooo excited to hear that Miranda will be back for a fourth series!!!! Cannot wait!!!! #SuchFun.”

One person added: “Might have to watch #Miranda again as rumours are circulating there will be a series 4.”

Read more: 365 Days on Netflix: Are they REALLY having sex and when can we get our Season 2 fix?

Miranda played the eponymous character in the show.

It also starred Tom Ellis (Lucifer), Sally Phillips (Meet the Richardsons) and Sarah Hadland (Inside No.9).

All three series of Miranda, plus the special are available to stream on BBC iPlayer

Disappointed? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.