Miranda is returning for a new series after a seven-year break from our screens and fans are delighted.

Creator and star Miranda Hart confirmed she’s already written a fourth series.

The BBC sitcom last aired on New Year’s Day in 2015 and at the time, Miranda told audiences: “I don’t know when and if I’ll see you again.”

Miranda has confirmed she’s written a fourth series (Credit: BBC)

Miranda new series

Speaking to The Sun, Miranda said: “A lot of lovely people have kept on asking for the return of Miranda so here we are and I hope everyone likes it.”

Of course, the news is music to fans’ ears as they shared their delight on Twitter.

Here’s some of the most excited reactions to the news so far.

Miranda is returning for a new series! (Credit: BBC)

One person wrote on Twitter: “So excited to hear @mermhart is bringing back miranda!!! CAN’T WAIT!!”

Another said: “Soooooo excited to hear that Miranda will be back for a fourth series!!!! Cannot wait!!!! #SuchFun.”

Another wondered about one particular character…

They tweeted: “Woohooo!! There can’t be a #Miranda without her Gary, can it? It must be, yes?”

Time for a binge watch? One person added: “Might have to watch #Miranda again as rumours are circulating there will be a series 4.”

Another said: “This has made my day a bit better omggg.”

Another can’t wait for “such fun” again!

They wrote: “When I tell you how long I’ve waited for this moment to arrive, cannot wait to have SUCH FUN with Miranda again.”

The main question on everyone’s lips – is Gary, aka Tom Ellis, returning?!

One person tweeted: “I just KNOW that the series WILL involve Gary because there’s no way Tom wouldn’t do it.

“He LOVES Miranda and the whole show and I know this man will do anything to be involved.”

Who could return for Miranda series 4?

Alongside the star of the show, Miranda, we could see Sarah Hadland back as best friend Stevie.

It’s clear that viewers are hoping Tom Ellis will return to reprise his role as hunky Gary Preston.

Patricia Hodge may be back as Miranda’s mum Penny.

