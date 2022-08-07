When are there new Midsomer Murders episodes?

Midsomer Murders is the classic detective mystery series that has been a much-loved addition to ITV‘s roster since 1997 – but new episodes are a little few and far between at the moment…

Set against a backdrop of the picturesque English countryside, the small village of Causton is a hotspot for murders.

While its residents appear wholesome and normal on the surface, a sinister side of the Causton clan usually tends to emerge.

In its 22nd series, a 23rd has been confirmed. But we’re still waiting to see episodes five and six for the current one.

So when will the new episodes air?

Midsomer Murders has been on ITV since 1997 (Credit: ITV)

Midsomer Murders: When will new episodes air?

There is no official air date for season 22’s fifth and sixth episodes, but we can make an educated guess.

Given that season 23 is already in production, it’s likely it will be shown at some point later this year.

Production was put on hold – thanks to Covid – which meant episodes were delayed. The first two episodes of season 22 were broadcast in 2020, but the rest were postponed until March 2021.

Although ITV still hasn’t given a release date for the premiere of season 23, it has been confirmed it will go ahead – at some point.

What was the last Midsomer Murders episode we saw?

The most recent episode of Midsomer Murders to be shown was The Scarecrow Murders, which aired in March.

All the murders being investigated in that episode took place at a festival for – you guessed it – scarecrows.

The official synopsis for the episode reads: “Little Upton is a picturesque village known for hosting the annual Midsomer Scarecrow Festival, a key event in the social calendar.

“Each year, residents compete to build the best scarecrow and display their designs around the village.”

Simon Shepherd and Amara Karan appeared in The Scarecrow Murders (Credit: ITV)

It continued: “The Scarecrow Festival is a competition which can both unite and divide, for the locals the stakes could not be higher, rivalries are established and underneath the surface there is tension brewing with many desperate to reign supreme.

“Could the desire to retain their title lead someone to employ the dirtiest tactics of all?”

In the episode, Neil Dudgeon returned to the show as DCI John Barnaby.

Nick Hendrix played his sidekick DS Jamie Winter.

Midsomer Murders airs on ITV3 or you can watch 129 episodes on the ITV Hub.

