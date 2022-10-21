Michelle Heaton reveals eye infection as she shares Dancing On Ice news following ‘epic fall’

Michelle Heaton has updated her fans on her Dancing On Ice progress as she revealed a swollen eye on Instagram.

Liberty X star Michelle is among the 11 celebrities confirmed for the upcoming 2023 run of the ITV skating series.

Other famous faces in the Dancing On Ice line-up include Patsy Palmer, Joey Essex and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu.

There’s a couple of months until Michelle, 43, takes to the ice on TV for the first time.

But as a relative beginner on the rink, she let followers know yesterday (Thursday October 20) about a slight mishap she’s experienced as she finds her feet.

Michelle Heaton shares Dancing On Ice news

Sitting in her kitchen and set to enjoy a bowl of steaming soup, Michelle told fans she had been feeling “a bit under the weather”.

She also indicated the issue she had with her left eye was causing her a considerable degree of pain.

Michelle also noted how it was affecting her training and preparation for DOI.

She said in her Insta Stories clip: “I’ve had this eye infection for six or seven days and it is killing me.

I’ve been learning how to skate with one eye, which has been really interesting.

"So I've been learning how to skate with one eye, which has been really interesting. But still managing."

Michelle Heaton, soon to appear on Dancing On Ice, shows Instagram fans her swollen eye (Credit: Instagram)

‘Had an epic fall today’

On the upside, the mum-of-two explained how she is getting along with her skating practice.

She previously suggested – when her involvement was announced – that she is ‘not a skater’.

Michelle continued: “Today I did some backwards skating with backward crossovers, which was good. Tentatively, and not very fast. But still managing to do it with one eye.”

However, it seems she may have suffered further harm to her body while doing so.

Nonetheless, the 2000s pop personality remained upbeat.

Michelle added: “I’m absolutely loving the sessions on ice with my coach.

“Had an epic fall today. Definitely winded myself and my coccyx is not very happy with me. But hey ho!”

Hopefully she’ll be able to ensure her tailbone doesn’t come in for too many uncomfortable landings when the show begins!

Looks sore! (Credit: Instagram)

Michelle said earlier this month that Dancing On Ice was a show she had long wanted to appear on.

But she indicated her battle with addiction prevented her from being able to do so.

Michelle told Lorraine Kelly: “I’ve always wanted to do it.

“But I know I would never have been able to complete anything because of the way I was 18 months ago.

“So I’m really truly grateful that I’ve got it this year when I’m a lot stronger.”

