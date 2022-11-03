Michael Parkinson sparked health fears earlier today (November 3) after an appearance on BBC Breakfast.

The veteran broadcaster was on the show with son Mike to promote their new book, My Sporting Life: Memories, Moments and Declarations.

Chatting to hosts Naga Munchetty and Charlie Stayt, Sir Michael went on to explain that he “doesn’t recognise” himself when looking back at old TV clips.

Michael Parkinson sparked health fears after an appearance on BBC Breakfast today (Credit: BBC)

Michael Parkinson sparks health fears

After popping up on BBC Breakfast today, fans of the veteran broadcaster – who hosted Parkinson till 2004 – took to Twitter to share their concerns.

“Wow,” said one viewer.

“When you haven’t seen someone on screen for a long time you expect them to stay looking like that forever. Didn’t recognise Michael Parkinson until he spoke,” they said.

“Sir Michael Parkinson on BBC Breakfast is just,” said another alongside the holding-back-tears emoji.

Another wrote: “@BBCBreakfast look after Parky – a true TV legend. He looks frail.”

“Incredible that Sir Michael Parkinson is still with us and sharp as a pin, but so sad how old age comes to us all in the end,” said another.

Parky admits he ‘doesn’t recognise’ himself

Chatting to Parky, BBC Breakfast host Naga Munchetty asked the much-loved presenter: “Do you get sick of seeing the TV clips?”

Michael replied: “Do I get sick of it? Absolutely. I don’t recognise the person.”

The presenter, who is 87, continued: “I don’t recognise the person. It is a disguise. This is a disguise, all of it.

“You’re not yourself at all, it changes you. No matter how considered you might be of the problems of being famous. It changes you,” he added.

Naga Munchetty and Charlie Stayt chatted to Michael and his son Mike (Credit: BBC)

‘A real national treasure’

After the interview, more fans took to Twitter to brand Sir Michael a “national treasure”.

Others even called for him to become a regular fixture on the famous red sofa.

“Great to see Sir Michael Parkinson on #BBCBreakfast – he’s looking good,” said one fan, clearly not worried about his health.

“He’s still got it,” said another. “Brilliant, interesting and a real national treasure,” they added.

Michael Parkinson branded ‘daft old fart’

The broadcaster has been out of the spotlight for a while now, but in a 2018 appearance on James Martin’s Saturday Kitchen, talk turned to Billy Connelly.

Billy is, of course, suffering from Parkinson’s disease.

He told James: “The sadness of Billy now is that wonderful brain is dulled.

“I saw him recently, he’s now living in America, and it was very sad, because I was presenting him with a prize at an award ceremony.

“We had an awkward dinner together because I wasn’t quite sure if he knew who I was or not.”

His wife Pamela Stephenson quickly hit back at the comments on Twitter.

She said: “Mike Parkinson is a daft old fart – doesn’t know what he’s talking about. Billy’s doing great and still funny as hell.”

As if to prove her point, Billy added: “I would recognise Parky if he was standing behind me – in a diving suit.”

