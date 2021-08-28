Parkinson at 50: The legendary chatshow host’s six most controversial interviews

Parkinson At 50 celebrates the legendary chatshow host’s half a decade in the interviewer’s hotseat.

The BBC One show looks back at Sir Michael’s amazing career and some of the Hollywood greats and household names that have appeared on the show.

But what have been his most controversial interviews? Here’s all you need to know…

Parkinson At 50 – his six most controversial interviews

1 Meg Ryan

We can only begin this list with one interview: Parky’s awkward chat with Hollywood star Meg Ryan in 2003.

Meg offered up only one-word answers to Michael’s questions and both retreated until it all became a bit excruciating.

Read more: Billy Connolly’s wife calls Michael Parkinson a “daft old fart”

In fact, when he asked her what he would do in his situation, she said: “Let’s just wrap it up.”

In the last few days, he has apologised, saying in a recent interview: “I wish I hadn’t lost my temper with Meg Ryan. I wish I’d dealt with it in a more courteous manner.”

2 Helen Mirren

Michael is a consummate professional but in his 1975 interview with rising star Helen Mirren, he seemed to get a bit giddy.

He introduced the star, then 30, as a “sex queen of the Royal Shakespare Company” and made references to her “equipment” and asked her if her large breasts had detracted from her performances.

Dame Helen went on to call him a “sexist old fart”, and: “After that Parkinson interview, I was the one who got the [bleep]. He didn’t.

“I got the [bleep]. I got the [bleep] for being argumentative.”

She added: “I don’t want to diss Michael, but he did blow it that once, because, you know, he didn’t know any different.”

One to forget for Parky.

3 Victoria and David Beckham

This infamous interview was fun and jolly with Parky asking the couple about the perception that some people have of them.

Things then it took a turn when Victoria revealed that her nickname for her husband: “Goldenballs”.

And thus, David would be forever known by his new nickname.

Parkinson At 50 – his six most controversial interviews

4 George Michael

The late, great singer appeared on Michael’s show in 1998 right after he had been controversially caught engaging in a sexual act with an undercover police officer in a public toilet in LA.

The singer was given a whole hour to discuss a range of topics, but he got straight to the point.

George said that his mum would have been thrilled to see him on the show, but “she probably wouldn’t have been quite as thrilled that I had to take my willy out to get on here.

“I mean, really… really, would I have been on for an hour tonight without that incident?”

5 Kenneth Williams and Jimmy Reed

Former Carry On legend Kenneth Williams was vehemently opposed to trade unions, and in a 1973 episode (which also included a young Maggie Smith) he debated with union boss Jimmy Reed.

Things turned into a serious political pow-wow.

So much so, the then Controller of the BBC demanded that the show never go down that road again.

(Kenneth, who died in 1988, went on to appear on the show eight times.)

Parkinson At 50 – his six most controversial interviews

6 Woody Allen

Parkinson At 50 gives viewers an opportunity to look back on some of Hollywood’s biggest names… and the most controversial.

In 1999, Woody Allen was asked by Parky about his relationship with his children.

Read more: George Michael has died aged 53

The now-disgraced comedian asked him “Why are you so interested?” before the host apologised and continued.