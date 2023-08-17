Sir Michael Parkinson has died at the age of 88 as tributes have poured in for the TV legend.

The broadcaster had an incredible career spanning decades. He hosted his long-running chat show, Parkinson, from 1971 to 1982 and from 1998 to 2007.

Michael’s family has released a statement to confirm his sad death. They said he passed away on Wednesday (August 16).

Sir Michael Parkinson dies at 88

A statement from Sir Michael’s family said: “After a brief illness Sir Michael Parkinson passed away peacefully at home last night in the company of his family.”

They added: “The family request that they are given privacy and time to grieve.”

Tributes have began pouring in for Sir Michael on social media. Charlie Lawson tweeted: “God rest Michael Parkinson. When stars were real stars.”

Lizzie Cundy wrote: “So very sad to hear legendary talk host Michael Parkinson has died. Michael gave me the best advice on interviewing… he said to me, ‘sit back and just listen’.. thank you Michael, your star studded shows were legendary and no one did it like you did.”

Tributes to Michael Parkinson

Meanwhile, Eamonn Holmes added: “Parky. King of the chat show hosts. A privilege to know him on and off screen and to learn from him. They don’t make them like that anymore. Rip Sir Michael Parkinson.”

Priti Patel tweeted: “Sir Michael Parkinson was the king of the chat show and the greatest interviewer. How he inspired and entertained us all. God bless.”

Lord Alan Sugar said: “Very sad news on the passing of Michael Parkinson . End of a era RIP.”

Celebs pay tribute to Sir Michael

In addition, Elaine Paige wrote: “Such very sad breaking news that Sir Michael Parkinson has died. Have known him for many years, sang on his TV chat show & attended many events with him. A legendary interviewer that will be remembered as the best of his profession. We will never see his like again. RIP Michael.”

Meanwhile, a fan wrote: “How sad. It’s been announced that Michael Parkinson has died at the age of 88. Famous for his legendary interviews and broadcasting career which spanned decades. Rest in peace Parky.”

Someone else said: “Gutted to hear about Michael Parkinson a true master at his job. RIP Parky.”

After that, a third added: “Sad news about Sir Michael Parkinson. Set the standard for late night talk shows. RIP Parky.”

Michael was born on March 28, 1935 in the village of Cudworth, near Barnsley. In 2013, he announced that he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer, and was given the all-clear from the disease in 2015.

The star launched his Parkinson show in 1971 on BBC television. Meanwhile, he interviewed a series of high-profile guests including Madonna, Sir Billy Connolly, Muhammad Ali, Dame Helen Mirren and Elton John.

