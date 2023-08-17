Michael Parkinson made his final TV appearance on BBC Breakfast back in November – nine months before his death at the age of 88.

The veteran broadcaster was on the show on November 3 with son Mike to promote their book, My Sporting Life: Memories, Moments and Declarations.

Chatting to hosts Naga Munchetty and Charlie Stayt, Sir Michael explained that he “doesn’t recognise” himself when looking back at old TV clips. Viewers also commented on his “frail” appearance – but did appear thrilled that he was still “as sharp as a pin” after decades in the spotlight.

Michael Parkinson made his final TV appearance on BBC Breakfast last November (Credit: BBC)

Michael Parkinson’s final TV apperance

Chatting to Parky, BBC Breakfast host Naga Munchetty asked the much-loved presenter: “Do you get sick of seeing the TV clips?” Michael replied: “Do I get sick of it? Absolutely. I don’t recognise the person.”

The presenter, who was 87 at the time, continued: “I don’t recognise the person. It is a disguise. This is a disguise, all of it. You’re not yourself at all, it changes you. No matter how considered you might be of the problems of being famous. It changes you,” he added.

After he popped up on BBC Breakfast, fans of the veteran broadcaster – who hosted Parkinson till 2004 – took to Twitter to share their concerns.

“Wow,” said one viewer. “When you haven’t seen someone on screen for a long time you expect them to stay looking like that forever. Didn’t recognise Michael Parkinson until he spoke,” they said.

“Sir Michael Parkinson on BBC Breakfast is just,” said another alongside the holding-back-tears emoji. Another wrote: “@BBCBreakfast look after Parky – a true TV legend. He looks frail.”

“Incredible that Sir Michael Parkinson is still with us and sharp as a pin, but so sad how old age comes to us all in the end,” said another.

Naga Munchetty and Charlie Stayt chatted to Michael and his son Mike (Credit: BBC)

‘A real national treasure’

After the interview, more fans took to Twitter to brand Sir Michael a “national treasure”. Others even called for him to become a regular fixture on the famous red sofa. Sadly, however, that wasn’t to be.

“Great to see Sir Michael Parkinson on #BBCBreakfast – he’s looking good,” said one fan. “He’s still got it,” said another. “Brilliant, interesting and a real national treasure,” they added.

Michael Parkinson died aged 88 on August 16, surrounded by his family. Tributes have been pouring in from fans and famous faces following the news of his passing.

