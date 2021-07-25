Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel: Lady Leshurr shocks viewers over not knowing what a ‘suffragette’ is

Despairing fans of Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel could not believe what they were watching last night (Saturday July 24).

And it wasn’t because a contestant or one of the celebrity advisers got a question disastrously wrong.

It was because singer Lady Leshurr did not seem to have a clue about one of the answer options to a question was.

Lady Leshurr had a memorable game on Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel… but she might want to forget this part of it (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Lady Leshurr’s ‘shocker’ on Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel

During a game with contestant Kamal, Brummie rapper Lady Leshurr stepped up to assist.

Unfortunately, however, she wasn’t much help when it came to identifying Ada Lovelace.

The cringeworthy moment came as they took on the ‘Famous Firsts’ category.

And it left those watching at home “absolutely gobsmacked” when she wasn’t sure about what one of the options meant.

As it turns out, Kamal and Lady Leshurr’s answer was wrong, too (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

‘What’s that?’

As they considered the options, Kamal immediately ruled out the answer being ‘heart surgeon’ or ‘pirate’.

Moving onto the third of the four possible answers, Lady Leshurr asked aloud: “Suffragette, what’s that?”

“It’s the women’s movement, isn’t it?” Kamal tentatively pondered.

We might as well just throw the whole country in the bloody bin.

Nonetheless, as he took a moment to think about it, the contestant then felt more confident about it being the correct response.

The pair went on to rule out ‘computer programmer’ – and Lady Leshurr then mispronounced ‘suffragette’ as “suffra get”.

She reasoned, possibly trying to make a link with Ada’s surname, as they ran out of time: “Love makes you suffer…”

How viewers reacted

Onlookers expressed their astonishment at the gap in Lady Leshurr’s knowledge on social media.

One Twitter user wrote: “The Wheel is on telly and one of the celeb guests is called Lady Leshurr.

“She’s a young woman and she has just asked: ‘What’s a suffragette?’

“I’m gobsmacked. Absolutely bloody gobsmacked.”

A second person tweeted sarcastically: “OMG choosing Ada Lovelace as a suffragette ‘because love makes you suffer’.

“Yeah that’s what the movement stood for #cringe #TheWheel.”

And yet another, among many more, added: “I just watched a young female celebrity have no idea who Ada Lovelace was, which I guess is understandable).

“But worse, she didn’t know what a suffragette is. Now we might as well just throw the whole country in the bloody bin. #TheWheel.”

Also appearing on the BBC One show as celebrity advisers were Alex Beresford, Clare Balding, Anton du Beke, Dr Xand van Tulleken and Rob Rinder.

The Wheel airs on BBC One, Saturdays, at 8.30pm.

