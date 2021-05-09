Meghan Markle is making news headlines today (May 9) thanks to a certain Alan Carr.

The comic divided viewers as he took a cheeky swipe at the Duchess of Sussex during Saturday night’s episode of Epic Gameshow.

Many were in hysterics at the joke – but not everyone was amused by Alan’s remarks.

In fact, some admitted to being “annoyed” rather than entertained.

Alan Carr is the host of Saturday night show Epic Gameshow (Credit: ITV)

How did the swipe at Meghan Markle come about?

Alan’s quip about the duchess came as he introduced the contestants for the ITV Bullseye special.

The retro show saw celebrities Chris Kamara, David Seaman and Angela Griffin paired up with darts pros.

Football pundit Kammy’s partner was Fallon Sherlock – and Alan couldn’t resist when he discovered her nickname.

He immediately pivoted to take a swipe at Meghan and seemed very tickled by his own wit.

How did Alan Carr come to mention Meghan?

Alan said to Fallon: “So you were the first female darts player to win a match at the World Championship.

“As a pro you must have a nickname, what is your nickname?”

She replied: “Queen of the Palace.”

The latest episode of Epic Gameshow was a Bullseye special (Credit: ITV)

Meghan Markle news: So what did Alan Carr say?

Smirking, Alan played off Fallon’s regal moniker to poke fun at perceptions of Prince Harry’s wife.

He replied: “I think that’s the nickname Meghan had her heart set on. And look how that turned out.”

That’s actually annoyed me.

The studio audience laughed at Alan’s wisecrack – but not everyone at home was as entertained. Some observers on social media felt the line was “snide”.

One furious viewer tweeted: “Epic Gameshow, really? Making snide remarks about Meghan Markle. That’s actually annoyed me.”

And a Facebook user seethed: “Bit harsh. Why bring Meghan into it?”

Meghan Markle fans were offended last night (Credit: SplashNews.com)

However, other people couldn’t see what the fuss was about and believed Alan was spot on.

“Oh, we love Alan Carr!” one Twitter user wrote.

“He said correctly!”

And someone else insisted: “Leave Alan Carr alone.

“His comment was neither risky nor snide. It was just British humour so get over it. If you people don’t like our humour too bad. We know how to laugh at ourselves.”

