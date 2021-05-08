Meghan Markle has won praise for her upcoming children’s book from none other than Prince Harry’s aunt Sarah Ferguson.

The Duchess of Sussex, 39, will release her first children’s book, The Bench, this June.

And it’s high praise indeed considering Sarah, 61, not only has her own series of children’s books, but a historical novel in the pipeline too.

What did Fergie say about children’s book by Meghan Markle?

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Fergie said praised Meghan’s efforts and said she should be “supported and respected”.

She said: “To sit down and work hard to write a book, in any genre, should be supported and respected.

“To encourage literacy in general not just children’s books, is a love of mine and to encourage more women to delve into their creative selves and get a book out is very well done.”

Sarah’s upcoming book, Her Heart For A Compass, co-written with Marguerite Kaye, is out in August of this year.

It is published under Mills and Boon, which is known for its racy and erotic storylines.

Are Sarah Ferguson and Meghan Markle friends?

Sarah and Meghan appear to have gotten on well during the Duchess of Sussex’s time living in the UK.

Sarah attended Meghan and Harry’s wedding at Windsor in 2018.

In fact, Meghan mentioned Sarah during her interview with Oprah Winfrey.

She said it was her who taught her how to curtsy before the Queen.

The former Suits actress told Oprah that she was shocked she was expected to curtsy.

And that as a result Sarah quickly showed her the ropes.

Meghan explained: “Right in front of the house we practiced and ran in. Fergie ran out and said: ‘Do you know how to curtsy?’

“Apparently I did a very deep curtsy, I don’t remember it, and then we sat there and we chatted.”

She added that the royal family are a “different ball game” to celebrities.

Adding: “I grew up in LA, I see celebrities all the time. it’s not the same. This is a completely different ball game.”

What did Sarah Ferguson say during her Oprah Winfrey interview?

Not only are these two women now authors, but they’ve both sat down for revealing interviews with Oprah Winfrey.

Sarah gave an interview with Oprah in 1996. In it, she declared royal life was far from being a “fairy tale”.

She said: “You didn’t marry the fairy tale, you married a man. You fell in love and married a man, and then you have to come to terms with the fairy tale. Now it’s not a fairy tale, it’s real life.”

Then in 2011, Sarah starred in her own documentary series on Oprah’s OWN network.

The series, Finding Sarah: From Fairy to Real Life, saw Sarah seek life advice from leading experts.

