Matthew Wright blames wife as This Morning viewers mock his hair

Matthew Wright put the blame on his wife after This Morning viewers mocked his lockdown hair.

The presenter was on Wednesday's programme to discuss the ongoing libel trial involving Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.

However, people watching the segment noticed Matthew's hair was rather long at the back.

Matthew Wright was mocked for his lockdown hairdo on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Grinning Phillip Schofield says ‘they can’t sack me’ as he flouts This Morning rules again

Viewers were convinced Matthew was growing a mullet from the back.

What did fans say?

One person said on Twitter: "Matthew Wright talking about things being bizarre whilst he’s sat there with a new ponytail."

Who told Matthew Wright that mullets are back?

Another wrote: "Who told Matthew Wright that mullets are back????"

A third added: "Matthew's hair is nearly as long as Holly’s."

Matthew Wright talking about things being bizarre whilst he’s sat there with a new ponytail 👀 #thismorning pic.twitter.com/NILcppBzCN — Jamie Bolton (@JamieBolton) July 8, 2020

#ThisMorning who told matthew Wright that mullets are back???? — #jazskinner58361 (@SofaSpectator) July 8, 2020

Matthews hair is nearly as long as Holly’s 😂 @Matthew_Wright #ThisMorning — Nicole Williams 💎 (@NicoleWills95) July 8, 2020

A fourth tweeted: "Why does Matthew Wright's hair look so neat at the front but what is going on in the back?"

Why does Matthew Wrights hair look so neat at the front but what is going on in the back? 😂 #ThisMorning pic.twitter.com/P8BEBBPp90 — CH (@OfficialCWH) July 8, 2020

Following his appearance, Matthew joked his wife Amelia will be "furious" by the reaction.

What did he say?

He tweeted: "A lot of interest in my #lockdown rat tail/pony tail/mullet as seen on @thismorning earlier.

"@mrsameliawright gonna be furious!!"

Fans replied to his tweet, with one writing: "I couldn't take my eyes off it."

A lot of interest in my #lockdown rat tail/ pony tail/ mullet as seen on @thismorning earlier 😂🤣😂 @mrsameliawright gonna be furious!! xx — Matthew Wright (@Matthew_Wright) July 8, 2020

Another said: "I did notice this," followed by a wink face emoji.

A third added: "I cant lie but..."

This Morning host Phillip Schofield managed to get his barnet trimmed earlier this week after hairdressers reopened on July 4.

Phil finally got a haircut

On Monday, Phil had his hair cut by hairdresser Lino Carbosiero after hosting This Morning.

Lino was wearing a face visor and gloves while Phil also sported a mask.

In a video shared to his Snapchat, Phil said: "Well Lino, how long has it been?"

Phil had his hair cut after four months this week (Credit: Snapchat)

Read more: Phillip Schofield finally gets his hair cut by stylist after four months

Lino replied: "Four months," to which Phil asked: "Pardon, I can't hear you."

Lino said: "Four months!"

Have you had your hair cut yet? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.