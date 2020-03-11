The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Wednesday 11th March 2020
TV

Matt Lucas announced as new Great British Bake Off co-host

The new series returns this summer

By Entertainment Daily
Tags: GBBO

Matt Lucas will replace Sandi Toksvig on The Great British Bake Off.

The former Little Britain star has been confirmed as the new co-host for Channel 4's baking competition alongside Noel Fielding, while Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood will be back as judges.

In a statement, Matt said: "I'm chuffed to bits to be joining the most delicious show on television. I can't wait to break bread with Noel, Prue and Paul and meet the brilliant bakers.

Matt said he's "chuffed to bits" over co-hosting Bake Off (Credit: WENN.com)

Read more: Viewers brand Britain's Best Home Cook 'GBBO rip-off' as BBC show returns

"And bearing in mind my love of cake, I've already ordered some much larger trousers in anticipation. See you in the tent!"

The 46-year-old actor's appointment has gone down very well with his new co-stars, with Noel comparing their pairing to clay stop-motion duo Chas and Morph.

I'm chuffed to bits to be joining the most delicious show on television.

Noel said: "I love Matt. I love his warmth and his comedy and his big joyful smile. I think if we play our cards right we could become the next Chas and Morph."

Bake Off mainstay Paul added: "I'm a genuine fan of Matt's, it is such great news he will be joining us in the tent, he's a fantastic addition to the team."

And his fellow judge Prue joked the team might struggle to get any work done thanks to the new presenting team.

She commented: "The combination of Matt Lucas and Noel Fielding! Will we stop laughing and get any filming done?"

Channel 4 are also excited to have Matt on board.

The network's director of programmes, Ian Katz, said: "We're thrilled that one much loved national institution is joining another.

"Matt has everything it takes to be a great Bake Off presenter: he's warm, hilarious and loves cake."

Read more: Candice Brown 'tipped to replace Sandi Toksvig' on Great British Bake Off

Fans were thrilled by the news with one person tweeting: "You'll be BRILLIANT. What a superb choice."

Another wrote: "Wow!!!! AMAZING! Congratulations," while a third added: "Hurray, well done, so glad to see you will be back on the telly. Have fun!"

However, others weren't keen on him joining the show.

One said: "I'm trying to do this thing where, if I don't like something, I won't comment on it. But I'm drawing the line at Matt Lucas hosting Bake Off."

Another wrote: "Don’t know if I will watch this anymore."

A third tweeted: "Whaaaaaaaaaat?!?! Matt Lucas isn't remotely interesting, funny and his voice is super annoying. Not a great choice tbf."

