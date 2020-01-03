Viewers brand Britain's Best Home Cook 'GBBO rip-off' as BBC show returns

BBC programme Britain's Best Home Cook was branded a 'rip off' and 'cheap copy' of The Great British Bake Off as it returned for a new series.

The show, which got underway last night (02.01.20), is fronted by Strictly Come Dancing favourite Claudia Winkleman and sees 10 home cooks compete against each other in a series of culinary challenges.

It's hosted by Strictly fave Claudia Winkleman (Credit: BBC)

The format features the contestants all living in a big shared house as they whip up meals to be assessed by three judges, including former GBBO star Mary Berry.

In the first episode, the cooks had to create their ultimate pasta dish and another based on a piece of fruit.

A number of viewers enjoyed the opening episode, with one on Twitter writing, "I loved #besthomecook last year! I'm so glad it's back!" and another tweeting, "Brilliant - easy to watch and lovely to see Mary back".

I loved #besthomecook last year! I’m so glad it’s back!!! — Vanessa ❤ (@VanessaMills94) January 2, 2020

Brilliant - easy to watch and lovely to see Mary back xx #besthomecook — Vicky 🍄 (@VickyToritraff) January 2, 2020

But for some viewers, the similarities to other popular shows, including axed reality series Big Brother and cookery competition MasterChef, were too much.

For others, Britain's Best Home Cook seemed like too much of a copy of The Great British Bake Off, which aired on the BBC from 2010 to 2016 before moving over to Channel 4 in 2017.

One viewer said: "Didn't this used to be on in the afternoons? It looks like an afternoon show but now they've lost GBBO, they are desperate. It's more like The Great British Cook Off #besthomecook."

Some found the format too similar to GBBO (Credit: BBC)

Another wrote: "I really want to like #besthomecook but I'm hearing #GBBO music, seeing their format, and the whole thing just feels like a cheap copy. Sorry."

A third tweeted: "#Besthomecook is just a rip off of Great British Bake Off."

Whole thing just feels like a cheap copy.

Someone else put: "The penny has dropped. Is this #BestHomeCook [the] BBC version of Bake Off? Mmmm I'm not even sure about the set. @BBCOne if you are going to do a rip off, do it a bit better please! #BakeOffRipOff."

A fifth said: "I quite enjoyed #BestHomeCook - it did feel like a cross between MasterChef, Great British Bake Off and Strictly Come Dancing, what with the cook-off at the end."

Didn’t this used to be on in the afternoons? It looks like an afternoon show but now they’ve lost GBBO they are desperate. It’s more like The Great British Cook Off #besthomecook — Angelak (@Angelak321) January 2, 2020

I really want to like #besthomecook but I'm hearing #GBBO music, seeing their format, and the whole thing just feels like a cheap copy. Sorry. — Rocksie 🇬🇧 #AHAB (@namaste66ahimsa) January 2, 2020

#besthomecook is just a rip off of Great British bake off 😂😂 — Jon Mac (@jon_macd) January 2, 2020

The penny has dropped. Is this #BestHomeCook BBC version of bake off? Mmmm I’m not even sure about the set. @BBCOne if you are going to do a rip off do it a bit better please! #BakeOffRipOff — Leah (@BeStillUK) May 17, 2018

I quite enjoyed #BestHomeCook - it did feel like a cross between MasterChef, Great British Bake-off and Strictly Come Dancing, what with the Cook-off at the end. — Jamie R (@MrJ_Ro) January 2, 2020

ED! has contacted the BBC for comment.

Claudia posted about the new series of Britain's Best Home Cook on her social media.

Ahead of the first episode, she shared a snap of herself with Mary Berry and judges Angela Hartnett and Chris Bavin, writing their names in the caption along with two heart emojis.

The presenter was on our screens only recently for the 17th series of Strictly Come Dancing, which she hosts with her pal Tess Daly.

