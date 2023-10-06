Matt Hancock saved his SAS co-star from drowning and we really DO NOT WANT to like him for it

Matt Hancock saved co-star Siva Kaneswaran from drowning after one Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins challenge went wrong, he has revealed.

This Sunday (October 8) viewers will get to see the 45-year-old politician play “murder ball” in a quagmire of mud in the Vietnamese jungle.

The show, which is known for celebrities getting horrific injuries, will air a challenge that almost ended in disaster when Siva choked under a pile-on, as per reports in The Sun,

Matt said there was a “moment when I pulled Siva’s head out of the mud by his hair” because they were in a massive pile.

He added: “I was second to bottom effectively, across him. I could see that his face was underwater and he couldn’t get his head up because there were people everywhere. So I grabbed the back of his hair and yanked him up so he could breathe.”

Siva said: “It was horrible. You take three steps and the mud takes all your energy out, you’re running in deep sand and then you’ve got to fight against people. And then when they take you down, you’re going into muddy water and the mud is going, the mud went up to my eyeballs. They just squish you to the bottom. I was scared at one point, I was like, oh my god, am I going to get out of this?”

The challenge murder ball will see the recruits form two opposing teams

Matt added: “There was also sort of tactical chaos as well. They told me to be the leader of one of the teams, but of course, Gareth Thomas is a former rugby international. And Gareth, he was just going for the ball. So we lost any kind of strength, it was mad. But that was great fun. I mean it was great fun. I would do that again tomorrow.”

