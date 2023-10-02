Celebrity SAS fans declare it’s the ‘TV moment of the year’ as Matt Hancock is savagely ‘beasted’

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins fans were left cheering at their screens last night (October 1) after watching the “TV moment of the year” involving Matt Hancock.

The disgraced former health secretary is one of many celebs taking part in the new series. And it’s fair to say Matt was put through his paces along with other stars including Michelle Heaton, Gareth Gates and James Argent.

But in Sunday’s episode, fans couldn’t help but burst out in tears after laughter after watching Matt take a tumble.

Matt Hancock on Celebrity SAS

During the second episode of the Celebrity SAS series, the celebs were punished and made to crawl across a muddy field. After being forced to get down on their knees, they had to crawl through the mud wearing a backpack – part of a “beasting” from the DS.

But it seems it got a bit too much for Matt. He was struggling to pull himself across the mud while the instructors shouted at him. He eventually made his way across and was sent back to the start. But after getting up and starting to run back, he tripped over a crawling James Argent and fell flat on his face in the mud.

SAS viewers call it the ‘funniest thing ever’

Over on X, formerly known as Twitter, fans were left in tears over Matt’s trip. One viewer said: “Matt Hancock face planting into the mud, absolutely brilliant. TV moment of the year thank you.” A second added: “Funniest thing I’ve ever seeing Hancock running and falling over.”

A third chimed in and wrote: “Currently replaying Matt Hancock crawling through mud and falling like a [bleep] for the entirety of the break.” Echoing their thoughts, another said: “The show could just be Matt Hancock crawling through mud while the DS take it in turns to yell at him.” A fifth proclaimed: “It gives me great pleasure seeing Matt being beasted and shouted at!”

Matt Hancock squirming through mud you love to see it #SASWhoDaresWins — Sophie (@Sophie_C90) October 1, 2023

Matt Hancock rinsed by Channel 4

It comes after Matt was absolutely rinsed by a Channel 4 announcer ahead of the first episode of Celebrity SAS. Before the first show aired, a Channel 4 announcer reflected on the programme.

He said: “16 recruits in an inhospitable landscape. Next tonight though as the country’s favourite stars and Matt Hancock all take part in Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.” Viewers were quick to pick up on the swipe and revelled on X. One person said: “It didn’t go unnoticed, and it certainly kept me watching.” Another wrote: “Bravo to the @Channel4 continuity announcer tonight.”

Someone else giggled: “Okay the continuity announcer on Channel 4 just made me lol after #GBBO, advertising #CelebritySAS saying…. ‘starring your fav stars & Mat Hancock’ Give him a promotion.”

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins is back on Sunday (October 8) at 9pm on Channel 4.

