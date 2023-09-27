Matt Hancock absolutely rinsed by Channel 4 announcer ahead of Celebrity SAS: ‘Give him a promotion’

Matt Hancock has had a rough few years, (thanks to his own actions), and it didn’t stop last night when he appeared on Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.

The former health secretary has joined the line-up for the new series, which was filmed last year. He’ll be put through his paces along with other stars including Michelle Heaton, Gareth Gates and James Argent.

The memes and reactions from viewers came flooding in on X during last night’s show. But it wasn’t just viewers getting their digs in…

Matt Hancock is appearing on the new series of Celebrity SAS (Credit: Channel 4)

Matt Hancock on Celebrity SAS

Ahead of last night’s show, a Channel 4 announcer reflected on the programme. He said: “16 recruits in an inhospitable landscape next tonight though as the country’s favourite stars and Matt Hancock all take part in Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.”

Ouchhhh!

Viewers were quick to pick up on the swipe and revelled on X. One person said: “It didn’t go unnoticed, and it certainly kept me watching.”

Another wrote: “Bravo to the @Channel4 continuity announcer tonight.”

Someone else giggled: “Ok the continuity announcer on Channel 4 just made me lol after #GBBO, advertising #CelebritySAS saying…. ‘starring your fav stars & Mat Hancock’ Give him a promotion.”

Opinion has been split on seeing Matt on Celebrity SAS. It seems memories are flooding back to his I’m A Celebrity stint for some, while others have praised him.

One person said: “Matt [bleep] Hancock, seriously!?! Another TV programme ruined.”

Another wrote: “Matt Hancock getting absolutely torn apart on #SASWhoDaresWins. He can’t handle anyone trying to challenge his authority. Absolutely brilliant…”

Matt was rinsed by a Channel 4 announcer (Credit: Channel 4)

Someone else added: “Why is Matt Hancock on another reality TV show?”

However, one person tweeted: “Why all the vitriol against Matt Hancock? He wasn’t the only one in the programme last night and he wasn’t the only one running the country in the pandemic? Yes he screwed up but he didn’t invent Covid.”

Another agreed: “Well played Matt Hancock. I actually like the fella. Handled a once in a lifetime event – made mistakes – but isn’t hiding away.”

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins continues Sunday (October 1) from 9pm on Channel 4.

