OPINION: Please don’t make Celebrity SAS the Matt Hancock show – otherwise I’m switching off, enough if enough!

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins has to be one of my favourite reality shows so I was buzzing when the new series began last night – but that soon ended thanks to Matt Hancock.

As we all know, Matt Hancock is one of this year’s contestants putting himself through the gruelling paces of SAS training. It was pretty much guaranteed that he would be a big focus throughout the series because, well, he’s Matt Hancock. And he hasn’t had the best few years…

Last year we saw the former health secretary make it all the way to the final on I’m A Celebrity. It was clear that he was a talking point from the get-go.

Please don’t make this the Matt Hancock show (Credit: Channel 4)

Matt Hancock on Celebrity SAS

But I reallllly hope it isn’t the same for Celebrity SAS. Otherwise I will defo be pressing that off button!

Last night’s opening episode saw the celebs get thrown straight into the deep end with terrifying tasks and a good old grilling from the DS’.

We had Michelle Heaton in tears just minutes into the show and James ‘Arg’ Argent forgetting he was undergoing SAS training.

The first episode of Celebrity SAS aired last night (Credit: Channel 4)

But for me, the focus seemed to be on Hancock. Yawn. Don’t get me wrong, he provides a barrel of laughs along the way, but I do want to see the other celebs and get back to the point of the show – which is to see who can survive the treacherous tasks.

Last night we saw Matt become the first ‘celeb’ to be interrogated by the DS’. We heard A LOT about his take on the pandemic and his, erm, shocking actions during Covid.

And the Twitter hashtag was full of reaction to Matt. I get it, many want to see him get rinsed and he is entertaining to watch.

Matt Hancock was interrogated last night (Credit: Channel 4)

But I just hope going forward, there’s much more focus on the other stars and the point of the programme.

Viewers seem to agree with me, with one tweeting last night: “Matt [bleep] Hancock, seriously!?! Another TV programme ruined.”

Another said: “Already fed up of the amount of screen time that is being given to MH.”

However, someone did say: “Well played Matt Hancock. I actually like the fella. Handled a once in a lifetime event – made mistakes – but isn’t hiding away.”

Roll on episode two!

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins continues Sunday (October 1) from 9pm on Channel 4.

