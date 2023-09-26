Broken ribs to fractured ankle – the most horrific injuries on Celebrity: SAS which will make you squirm

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins on Channel 4 is a reality show that doesn’t take any prisoners. However, over the course of the last few series, some famous faces have reportedly endured challenging injuries in line of reality TV duty while being put through their paces.

With series 5 of the military training show featuring the likes of Danielle Lloyd, TOWIE’s Arg, and Michelle Heaton, the Celebrity SAS stakes could not be higher.

The upcoming seven, hour-long episodes were filmed in Thailand last year. And ED! can’t help but wonder whether all of the celeb participants’ agents realised just how battered have-a-go household names have previously ended up during their stints with instructors Rudy Reyes, Jason Fox, and Ant Middleton over the years… Probably would’ve wanted to check out this article out first…

Please note POTENTIAL SPOILERS for Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins are below.

‘They want you, they want you, they want you as a new recruit’ (Credit: Channel4.com)

Celebrity SAS ‘worst injuries’

Series 1: Jeremy Irvine

War Horse actor Jeremy Irvine was among the twelve celebs who took part in the first Celebrity SAS in 2019. Others in the cast included AJ Odudu, Wayne Bridge, and Jeff Brazier.

At one point, viewers were left horrified after Jeremy revealed he’d suffered a sore on his penis.

“Is that right? That’s not right, is it? It’s been just rubbing. It’s got a [blank] red ring around it,” Jeremy said after inviting Sam Thompson to inspect his privates. Not sure that’s equivalent to consulting a qualified medical professional, but reality TV is what it is.

Jake Quicken injured his pec on Celebrity SAS (Credit: Channel 4)

Series 3: Jake Quickenden

X Factor star Jake endured his tendons being torn straight off the bone in his bicep as he tried to haul himself back into a boat.

His arm and pec injury meant four metal pins were inserted – and his whole arm went numb for 48 hours.

“I had to have the tendons stretched back to my shoulder,” Jake, who went through five months of rehab for the injury, explained previously.

Furthermore, he added: “I’ve got four pins in my shoulder now where they’re all back in place.”

Saira Khan must be super tough (Credit: Channel 4 YouTube)

Series 3: Saira Khan

Saira also needed surgery after she broke her ankle while mud-wrestling with Ulrika Jonsson.

The former Apprentice candidate toughed it out on her damaged ankle for a day after sustaining the injury. She believes adrenaline and shock kept her going.

She had a metal plate and nine pins inserted – and the injury took six months to heal.

Too cool for Celebrity SAS school (Credit: Channel 4 YouTube)

Series 3: Ulrika Jonsson

Ulrika was forced out on medical grounds in series 3 after getting hypothermia in the first episode.

The former Shooting Stars panelist was told she has “warrior spirit” by the show’s medical expert.

But she was prevented from continuing for her own good after she swam through freezing waters to reach that series’ base in the Scottish Hebrides.

Jennifer Ellison was told: ‘You’ve got broken ribs, blood in your lung and a bleeding spleen’ (Credit: C4)

Series 4: Jennifer Ellison

Ex Brookside star Jennifer described her series 4 experience as “inhumane”.

During her stint, she broke two ribs, ruptured her spleen and contracted a lung infection.

Jennifer recalled: “After I jumped from a helicopter, I hit my ribs and then I could feel a pain in my side.

“When I got back to the UK it was getting worse, so I went to A&E. They told me, ‘You’ve got broken ribs, blood in your lung and a bleeding spleen’. The infection in my lung was really nasty.”

There were times when I worried about dying.

She added: “There were times when I worried about dying. It was the worst pain imaginable.”

Fatima Whitbread: ‘I can’t tell you the unbearable pain I was going through’ (Credit: Channel 4)

Series 4: Fatima Whitbread

Olympian Fatima, the oldest contestant to ever appear on the show, also smashed her ribs up. And it happened as she jumped out of a helicopter into the sea.

Fatima eventually had to depart the show due to cracking three of her ribs. But she hadn’t wanted to admit how badly hurt she was.

Furthermore, she previously revealed: “I can’t tell you the unbearable pain I was going through.”

Matt Hancock filmed Who Dares Wins before I’m A Celebrity (Credit: YouTube)

Series 5 potential SPOILER: Matt Hancock

I’m A Celebrity runner up and former Health Secretary Matt Hancock has spoken extensively in his time on the show in the press. So this isn’t really a spoiler, even if scenes haven’t aired on TV yet.

Furthermore, the Conservative MP filmed for Celebrity SAS before he went to the jungle last winter. But it seems the rough and tumble in Thailand was a bit more hard going than his daft antics in the jungle for ITV.

That’s because he got smacked in the face with a ball during one training session. But he also developed trench foot.

“At the end I couldn’t walk, couldn’t stand up,” Matt has revealed.

“I was in a bit of a mess physically. Trench foot is an incredibly painful problem. It is like having blisters everywhere on your feet. They were red raw for a long time.”

Reports also claimed that Matt broke a rib during the stint.

Series 5 claims: This is a SPOILER

It was reported in October 2022 that filming for the series airing in 2023 had been hit by injuries to SIX stars, aside from Matt Hancock.

The Sun claimed at the time the participants were “forced to pull out with serious injuries”.

The tabloid also claimed it was the “highest number of medical discharges from a series in the Channel 4 show’s history”, including three in hospital in one day.

The Wanted singer Siva Kaneswaran, ex footballer Jermaine Pennant, and Paralympic cyclist Jon-Allan Butterworth all passed out during a marching test.

Additionally, ex Love Islander Montana Brown dislocated a kneecap. And rugby pro Gareth Thomas pulled a hamstring muscle. Both were reportedly discharged from the show.

Arg was also medically discharged after contracting trench foot and ­jungle rot.

A source said at the time: “They are celebrities, not soldiers. They aren’t used to the hot, harsh conditions and being pushed to their limits. The people who fell ill and were injured were not unfit or out of shape.”

Channel 4 declined to comment at the time the report was published.

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins returns to Channel 4 tonight, Tuesday September 26, at 9.30pm. Series 5 then continues on Sunday evenings from 9pm from October 1.

