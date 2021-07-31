How long has Matt Baker been with his wife? How old are their children?

Matt Baker is best known for The One Show but now Channel 4 viewers have a chance to see a new side to him plus his wife and family in Our Farm In The Dales.

The documentary series – which first aired on More4 – sees Matt, 43, and clan try to revive the fortunes of the 100-acre family farm in the Durham hills.

Here’s everything you need to know about his wife and kids – and a look at why Matt quit The One Show.

Matt Baker quit The One Show in March 2o2o (Credit: BBC)

Is Matt Baker married?

Matt married his childhood sweetheart Nicola Mooney in 2004 – but have been together for 23 years.

They reportedly met when he was performing in the disco show at Pier 39 in Cleethorpes back in the 90s!

The couple have two children together, a son called Luke, 12, and daughter Molly, 10.

Physiotherapist Nicola and TV host Matt lived together in the Hertfordshire countryside and keep sheep, donkeys and chickens, before decamping to the family farm.

And their marriage sounds like ‘goals’ with Matt previously telling Radio Times: “I have a very patient wife. Nicola is very supportive and understanding.

“She is everything to me. I couldn’t have done any of this without her.

“She makes sure there is everything I want when I get home and she’s a fantastic mother. I really owe her so much.”

Matt Baker’s wife Nicole Mooney is a physiotherapist (Credit: BBC)

Why did Matt Baker quit The One Show?

Matt decided to leave The One Show after nine years to spend more time with his wife and children.

“I’m looking forward to having dinner with my family and being able to put my kids to bed,” he said in a statement at the time.

“I’ve loved that the One Show has been such a big part of my life for the last nine years.

“It’s been brilliant to showcase the eclectic mix of Britain, meet incredible people along the way and witness so many lives changed with the annual Rickshaw Challenge for Children in Need.

Matt added that he’d like to “thank all those I’ve worked with over the years and especially you the viewer for showing me so much support during my time on the green sofa.”

Matt Baker was in self-isolation after a family member developed coronavirus symptoms (Credit: BBC)

What is Matt Baker up to now?

He explained after leaving The One Show that he would be continuing to host Countryfile and BBC Sport.

And of course there is Matt Baker: Our Farm In The Dales, which received a very warm welcome when it launch of More4 with over 1million viewers.

Will there be a second series of Our Farm In The Dales?

There is no news from More4 about a series 2 yet, although the series proved to be the channel’s biggest launch since 2014.

Matt told Radio Times before the whole series aired: “At the end of the day, you know, I’ve always put my family first and I always will do and if we decide as a family that we want to keep going or whatever then it’ll be them that make the decision and that’s it.

“It’s just it’s been amazing actually, it’s been quite remarkable from my perspective as well and it being the first show that we’ve ever made as my production company.

“To have that, you know, the most watched show ever on the channel – it’s incredible. Obviously, I feel like I’m living in a dream world with it, I really do.”

Did Matt have coronavirus?

Matt wasn’t able to physically be in the BBC studio for his last ever episode of The One Show.

This is because he was self-isolating after a member of his family started experiencing symptoms of coronavirus.

He explained via video link: “There’s four of us here in this household and, this afternoon, one of us has a cough so we’re following the Prime Minister’s guidelines.”

Matt Baker: Our Farm In The Dales begins tonight on Channel 4 at 7pm.

** This article was updated on July 31, 2021 to include new details about Matt Baker: Our Farm In The Dales.

