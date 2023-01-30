Maternal on ITV: Will there be a second series of the medical drama?

As Maternal series 1 continues, its fans have been eager to hear news of a series 2.

The ITV medical drama has become a big hit with viewers, many of whom have already binged all six episodes on ITVX.

The drama is written by Jackie-Honess Martin and, impressively, it’s her first TV script.

So will there be a series 2 of Maternal?

Here’s everything we know so far!

Parminder Nagra, Lara Pulver and Lisa McGrillis lead a great ensemble cast in Maternal (Credit: ITV)

Maternal: Will there be a series 2?

It’s early days and ITV has not yet confirmed a series 2 of Maternal just yet.

But with all the love from fans, we think a second series is definitely likely!

You’ll find no spoilers here, but there’s plenty still to explore in the lives of our NHS heroines Helen, Catherine, and Maryam.

We are fully invested in these three characters, and their love lives!

Like ER before it – which also starred the likeable Parminder Nagra as harassed doctor Neela Rasgotra – a series based in a hospital can run and run.

There’s so much drama to be explored within the lives of the patients and, of course, the staff.

Just look at Casualty, and Holby City!

Fan reaction to series 1 of Maternal

Plenty of fans have already shared their hopes for a second series of the show.

One fan tweeted: “We binged the entire series of #Maternal.

“OMG it is incredible. Need a season 2 asap and a season 3.”

Another viewer wrote: “Just finished series 1 of #Maternal.

“There is everything in there; laughing, crying and everything in between.

“Bravo. When is series 2?”

A third wrote: “I second a series 2 please! Superb series and much needed.”

Looks like fans definitely want a series 2 of Maternal from ITV!

Maternal actress Lara Pulver has shared her hopes for series 2 (Credit: ITV)

Who will star in Maternal series 2?

Cast members Parminder Nagra, Lisa McGrillis and Lara Pulver have already shared their hopes for a series 2 of Maternal.

Talking to ED! in a Q&A ahead of series 1, Maternal creator Jackie-Honess Martin and the show’s stars shared their hopes for a possible second series.

Lara Pulver joked that she wanted Lisa McGrillis’ real-life husband, Scottish actor Stuart Martin, cast in a second series.

Of course, viewers will know that Lara’s husband in real life Raza Jaffray also stars in the series as Jack Oliviera.

Lara joked: “I’m pitching Stu as my love interest for season 2!”

She also shared her love for the series and hopes for it to continue.

The Split star said: “It was the best script I’d read in years.

“I think [writer] Jackie has found this wonderful balance of wit, humour, and heartbreaking moments.

“Every part of it, I felt, was accessible and universal.”

Parminder Nagra will soon star in the second series of DI Ray and, hopefully, she’ll return for a second series of Maternal too.

Make sure to watch this space for any official news on series 2, as we are hopeful it’s coming soon…

Maternal continues on Monday, January 30, 2023 at 9pm on ITV1. Episodes are available to binge watch on ITVX now.

