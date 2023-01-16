Maternal on ITV1: Who stars in the cast alongside Parminder Nagra?

Maternal is a new six-part medical drama on ITV1 and it has a great cast – but how do you recognise all the faces in the show?

Maternal follows three female doctors who return from maternity leave to the frontline of the post-pandemic NHS.

They face the challenges of motherhood while also balancing their hectic work life and all the drama of their personal lives.

Here’s everybody you recognise from the cast of ITV‘s new drama Maternal…

Actress Parminder Nagra as Dr Maryam Afridi in the cast of Maternal on ITV1 (Credit: ITV)

Parminder Nagra plays Dr Maryam Afridi

Parminder Nagra leads the cast of ITV1’s Maternal as Dr Maryam Afridi, a paediatric registrar returning from two years of maternity leave.

Maryam immediately struggles to balance her feelings as a mother with caring for sick children.

Parminder, 47, is perhaps best known for playing Jess in the 2002 film Bend It Like Beckham.

She played an aspiring footballer alongside Keira Knightley.

She also starred in the 2004 film Ella Enchanted as Areida, the best friend to Anne Hathaway’s character.

Of course, ER fans will know that Maternal isn’t the first time that Parminder has been in a medical drama!

She joined the cast of US medical drama ER in 2003, playing Dr Neela Rasgotra.

She played Neela for 129 episodes before the show ended in 2009.

Other TV series on her CV include Alcatraz, The Blacklist, and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

You might also recognise her from the Sky series Fortitude, where she played Dr Sarinda Khatri.

In recent years, she starred in Netflix‘s 13 Reasons Why as Priya Singh, and Rebecca Harper in Sky sci-fi series Intergalactic.

Last year, she led the cast of DI Ray on ITV, a crime drama recently renewed for a second series!

Film fans will also recognise her from Five Feet Apart and Bird Box, where she played another doctor!

Actress Lara Pulver plays Dr Catherine MacDiarmid (Credit: ITV)

Maternal cast on ITV1: Lara Pulver plays Dr Catherine MacDiarmid

Lara Pulver, 42, stars as Dr Catherine MacDiarmid, a new mum and surgeon who is determined to keep up in the boys’ club of surgery.

You’ll probably recognise Lara as Kate from BBC’s The Split.

She played Nathan’s love interest in the final series of the show last year.

You might also recognise her from the Starz series Da Vinci’s Demons, where she played Clarice Orsini in the dramatisation of Da Vinci’s early life.

Lara played Ann O’Neill alongside Dominic Cooper in the mini-series Fleming, and Karen Stratton in the US series The Alienist.

She also had an early role in Spooks as Section Chief Erin Watts, and has guest-starred in True Blood, Sherlock and Quantico.

Lisa McGrillis stars as Dr Helen Cavendish (Credit: ITV)

Lisa McGrillis stars as Dr Helen Cavendish

Actress Lisa McGrillis plays Dr Helen Cavendish, who works in acute medicine.

The 40-year-old actress is probably best known for playing Kelly in the BBC comedy series Mum.

She also played Rachel Coles in the BBC crime drama Inspector George Gently.

Lisa starred as Sandra McKay in the David Tennant mini-series Deadwater Fell in 2020.

You might also recognise her as Mad Kay from the comedy series King Gary.

Recently, she starred in Romesh Ranganathan‘s comedy series Avoidance, and also joined Channel 4’s Somewhere Boy as Sue.

Raza Jaffrey plays Dr Jack Oliveira alongside real-life wife Lara Pulver (Credit ITV)

Maternal cast on ITV1: Raza Jaffrey stars as Jack Oliviera

Raza Jaffrey plays Dr Jack Oliviera, the ex of Dr Catherine MacDiarmid.

They may play exes on screen but, in real life, Raza is married to actress Lara Pulver!

The pair began dating in 2012, and married in 2014.

They now live together in LA, and have a son named Ozias, and a daughter called Thea.

You might recognise the 47-year-old actor from Spooks.

He joined as Junior Case Officer Zafar Younis in series 3.

He then joined the cast of UK drama series Mistresses, where he played Hari Dhillon.

In 2010, he played Butler Gaurau in Sex and The City 2.

He also starred in another big US series, Homeland.

He played Aasar Khan in the fourth series of the show, and went on to play Neal Hudson in the medical drama Code Black.

Raza has also starred in The Enemy Within, Lost in Space and The Serpent Queen.

Actor Oliver Chris plays Helen’s husband, Guy Cavendish (Credit: ITV)

Oliver Chris portrays Guy Cavendish

Actor Oliver Chris plays Dr Guy Cavendish, Helen’s husband, and her boss in the acute medicine unit.

You might recognise the 44-year-old actor from his role in Trying.

He stars as Freddy in the popular Apple TV+ series.

Motherland fans will know him as largely absent husband and father Paul.

One of his earliest roles was in the Ricky Gervais sitcom The Office, where he played recent graduate Ricky Howard.

Other TV roles you might recognise him from include Nick in Bluestone 42, Boyce in Green Wing, and Richard from Breathless.

Film fans will also recognise him as John Knightley from Emma, Hart from Living and Sir Gareth from Dolittle.

He recently starred in Miss Scarlet and the Duke as Basil Sinclaire.

He’s also popped up as James Colthurst in The Crown, George Emslie in A Very British Scandal, and he even played the Prince of Wales in The Queen and I.

The wonderful Julie Graham plays Dr Susan Fisher (Credit: ITV)

Julie Graham plays Dr Susan Fisher

Julie Graham, 57, plays Dr Susan Fisher, Maryam’s boss in paediatric medicine.

Of course, Julie is perhaps best known as DI Perez’s boss Rhona Kelly in Shetland.

Julie has also played Sheron Dawson in Benidorm, and Mandy Lewis in Being Eileen.

She played Mary Gilcrest in William and Mary, and Cat Stone in Queens of Mystery.

She recently starred in ITV’s Ridley as bar owner Annie Marling.

Many TV fans will also recognise Julie from favourites like The Bill, Casualty and Doc Martin.

Abhin Galeya, seen here in This Is Going to Hurt, plays Raz Farooqi in Maternal (Credit: BBC)

Maternal cast on ITV1: Abhin Galeya as Raz Farooqi

Abhin Galeya plays Raz Farooqi, Maryam’s husband, in the cast of Maternal on ITV1.

He is probably best known for playing PC Arun Ghir in the 24th series of The Bill.

He also recently starred in Star Wars series Andor as Salman Paak, a human from the Ferrix planet.

Abhin has previously guest starred in Shakespeare & Hathaway: Private Investigators, the brilliant This Is Going To Hurt, and Anne Boleyn.

Hadyn Gwynne, known for playing Camilla in The Windsors, plays Anne MacDiarmid (Credit: ITV)

Maternal cast: Hadyn Gwynne plays Anne MacDiarmid

Hadyn Gwynne, 65, plays Anne MacDiarmid, Catherine’s mum.

The actress is probably best known for her role as Alex Pates in BAFTA-winning comedy series Drop the Dead Donkey.

You might also recognise her as Dr Joanna Graham in Peak Practice.

Other well known TV roles include Calpurina in Rome, and Susan Blake in Merseybeat.

Haydn has recently starred as Camilla in the comedy series The Windsors, a satire about the Royal family.

She’s also recently guest starred in The Suspect, and The Crown.

Actress Shaheen Khan stars as Sania Masoom (Credit: ITV)

Shaheen Khan stars as Sania Masoom

Shaheen Khan plays Sania Masoom, Maryam’s mother.

And this isn’t the first time Shaheen has played Parminder Nagra’s mum!

She also portrayed her mum, Mrs Bhamra, in Bend It Like Beckham.

The pair also worked together on DI Ray last year.

Shaheen is known for her roles in the TV movie The Boy with the Topknot, and the comedy series The Reluctant Landlord.

Joe Thomas, pictured here on Would I Lie to You, plays Dr Matt Malyon (Credit: BBC)

Maternal cast: Joe Thomas plays Dr Matt Malyon

Actor Joe Thomas plays junior doctor Dr Matt Malyon.

Of course, The Inbetweeners fans will know the actor best for playing Simon Cooper in the coming-of-age series and films.

He’s also known for his role in Fresh Meat as Essex lad Kingsley Owen.

Joe, 39, also starred in the BBC comedy drama White Gold.

He recently starred in Dave’s comedy film We Are Not Alone, and ITVX special Plebs: Soldiers of Rome.

Actor Dean Ridge plays junior doctor Simon (Credit: ITV)

Dean Ridge portrays Dr Simon Segman

Actor Dean Ridge plays paediatric junior doctor Dr Simon Segman.

He’s probably best known as Magnus from Vikings, which he joined in the fifth series.

He also played Rhone in the History channel drama series Knightfall.

Dean played Paul Wilkins in the Hulu mini series No Man’s Land, and will soon play Austin Butler in the Apple TV series Masters of The Air.

Actress Matilda Ziegler plays Becky Hillford (Credit: ITV)

Matilda Ziegler stars as Becky Hillford

Matilda Ziegler, 58, plays Dr Becky Hillford on the ITV show.

The actress is probably best known as Donna Ludlow from EastEnders.

Donna was the daughter of Kathy Beale, who died a tragic death in the soap.

She’s also known for her work with Rowan Atkinson, appearing as Irma Gobb in many of his Mr Bean sketches and shows.

You might recognise her from the period drama series Lark Rise to Candleford, where she played dressmaker Pearl Pratt in the series.

In recent years, she’s also guest starred in Call the Midwife, The Girlfriend Experience, and Miss Scarlet and Miss Duke.

Alexander Karim stars as Dr Lars Nordstrom (Credit: ITV)

Who else stars in the Maternal cast on ITV1?

Alexander Karim plays Lars Nordstrom, the father of Catherine’s baby.

The Swedish actor has starred in many Swedish series, but is probably best known internationally as Muhammad Banir from Nicholas Cage’s film Dying of the Light.

Mat Fraser also stars as Steve.

TV viewers probably know him best as Paul, the Illustrated Seal from the fourth series of American Horror Story.

D’vante Hart plays Maryam’s young patient Edward.

Cheryl Mackie stars as Edward’s mother, and she’s best known for playing Karen in the 2000s series Dream Team.

Darren Hart plays Edward’s father, and he is best known for playing MacDonald in the film Starred Up.

Guy Rufus Williams plays surgery consultant Professor Thomas, and he’s perhaps best known as Superintendent Rowntree in Indian Summers.

Elisabeth Dulau, aka Kleya Marki from Andor, plays Louise Pennycock.

Bill Skinner, who played AFC Richmond fan Tommy in Ted Lasso, plays Will in Maternal.

Maternal begins on Monday, January 16, 2023 at 9pm on ITV1.

