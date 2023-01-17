New ITV drama Maternal received a lot of love after last night’s (January 16) premiere episode, but fans couldn’t get past one element of the show.

Joe Thomas has a small role as anaesthetist Matt Malyon, but his part spoiled the show for some viewers.

Joe is best known for playing the ridiculous Simon Cooper on the Channel 4 comedy series The Inbetweeners, and it seems like some viewers can’t see him as a doctor because of it!

Here’s what viewers had to say after the first episode of Maternal.

Maternal on ITV: Viewers distracted by Joe Thomas

You may have recognised the anaesthetist who was in surgery with Lara Pulver’s character Catherine MacDiarmid as Joe Thomas.

The actor and comedian is probably best known for playing awkward teen Simon from the popular Channel 4 comedy series The Inbetweeners.

His character in the comedy series is quite removed from a junior surgeon.

But taking the actor seriously as a doctor proved difficult for quite a few viewers, who are used to seeing him take part in ridiculous antics on The Inbetweeners.

While Joe hasn’t appeared as the character since the second Inbetweeners film in 2014, viewers can’t help but still see him as Simon.

One viewer pointed it out as soon as they saw him on screen: “What’s Simon doing in an operating theatre!“

Another viewer agreed: “Nope, Simon from The Inbetweeners is not a surgeon.

“Cannot take him seriously trying to intubate someone.”

A third fan said: “Simon from Inbetweeners on Maternal being an anaesthetist?!”

And they couldn’t help but reference Simon’s obsession with his girlfriend Carly: “Good programme, just wondering when he’s going to ask where Carly is?!”

But it was clear some viewers were happy to see Joe in the series.

One said: “Watching Maternal and Joe Thomas is in it!!!”

Another added: “So far been a very small part for quite a well-known actor!”

Maternal, starring Parminder Nagra, Lisa McGrillis and Lara Pulver, has proved popular with a lot of viewers (Credit: ITV)

It’s not all bad…

While Joe Thomas’ appearance as Dr Matt Malyon proved distracting for some viewers, it’s clear that Maternal went down well with plenty of viewers.

One viewer took to Twitter with their review: “I love #Maternal. On one hand, it feels new, fresh, original and on the other, it feels nostalgic, comforting, and familiar.

“It’s great to see more dramas like this instead of crime drama after crime drama. So, so good.”

Another shared their love for the new Parminder Nagra show: “#Maternal Absolutely loved it – I laughed, I cried, I gasped with shock.

“My heart broke for @parmindernagra’s character at losing Edward. Can’t wait for the next one!”

Maternal continues on Monday, January 23 with episode 2 at 9pm on ITV. All episodes are now available on ITVX.

