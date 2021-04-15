MasterChef finale viewers are demanding for a huge change to be made to the next series, as Tom Rhodes was crowned champion last night (April 14).

The self-taught chef, 31, was crowned winner after cooking a five-course meal for lockdown heroes.

However, some fans of the BBC competition have urged for the next season to feature more dietary specific dishes.

Tom Rhodes was crowned MasterChef finale winner (Credit: BBC One)

What happened during the MasterChef finale?

Tom appeared alongside finalists Mike Tomkins and Alexina Anatole.

But it was his Japanese-infused starter, main and dessert which proved the clear winner.

For starter, Tom impressed judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace with his trio of oysters.

Meanwhile, his main course consisted of reverse-seared ribeye steak topped with beetroot pickled in seaweed and wasabi leaf.

He finished with his dessert of a lemon tart and black olive meringue.

Praising the winner, judge Gregg said: “I love this fella. He has delivered some of the most beautiful, elegant dishes I have seen in this competition for a long while.”

Mike, Tom and Alexina made it to the finale (Credit: BBC One)

BBC viewers demand a huge change

But while the judges seemed impressed, some fans urged the show to switch it up.

They believe the series should cater to all dietary requirements.

Following the finale, one wrote: “Let’s have a vegan MasterChef!!”

A second claimed: “Waiting for the day when a #MasterChefFinal contestant can create a dish without using meat. All meat MasterChef as per usual.”

In addition, a third shared: “Do pass my congratulations on to Tom, #MasterChefUK. For the next series, could there perhaps be a focus on those of us who have to follow special diets owing to #diabetes, coeliac disease, gluten intolerance, etc?

“Good way to raise awareness & promote meal diversity?”

I wonder if they might ever have #vegan #masterchef because some people do not want to cook meat It would be a great show — Sergeant Harrison Burns (@HeatherChloeDog) April 14, 2021

A fourth agreed: “Great idea!”

Another tweeted: “I wonder if they might ever have #vegan #MasterChef because some people do not want to cook meat. It would be a great show.”

ED! has contacted the BBC for further comment.

Viewers praise winner Tom Rhodes

Meanwhile, others believed Tom was a worthy winner.

One said: “Congratulations Tom! I spotted you as a winner at your first episode! You are a star!!”

Another gushed: “Amazing finale! The best cooking competition ever. Tom is such a deserving winner. I cannot wait to try his food. Thank you Masterchef and @johntorode1 and @gregwallace.”

Tom impressed judges John and Gregg (Credit: BBC One)

Furthermore, a third wrote: “Quite possibly the best amateur final there has been. All 3 were amazing. Phenomenal talent. Congratulations Tom.”

“Head and shoulders above the opposition,” a fourth shared, adding: “Congratulations Tom Rhodes!”

The smash-hit cooking tournament was taken off air last week following the death of Prince Phillip.

All of BBC television on channels One and Two was scrapped for that night, replaced by tributes to the Duke of Edinburgh and rolling news.

