The MasterChef 2021 final finally has an air date – but there’s bad news for Repair Shop fans.

BBC One’s legendary cooking show was taken off air last week, but it has a new transmission date.

However, a new episode of Repair Shop is making way.

When is the MasterChef final on?

The BBC says that the final will air this Wednesday night (April 14) at 8pm.

That means it takes the place of regular 8pm show, The Repair Shop.

According to the schedule, an episode of series one of The Repair Shop will air from 7:30pm to 8pm.

The final of the smash-hit cooking tournament was dropped from the schedules last Friday night (April 9) after the death of Prince Philip.

All of BBC television on channels One and Two was scrapped for that night, replaced by tributes to the Duke of Edinburgh and rolling news.

However, while MasterChef fans were up in arms at the postponement, they can now breathe a sigh of relief.

The final is finally happening! (Credit: BBC)

How did viewers react?

Viewers took to Twitter to voice their delight and relief at the rescheduling.

However, the relief was mixed with anger over the final being postponed in the first place.

“About time too!” one viewer said.

“What a shambles. Whilst it’s sad about Prince Philip and we should be respectful running the same show on all channels all night was over the top.”

FINALLY! It should NEVER [have] been taken off in the first place!

Another wrote: “FINALLY! It should NEVER [have] been taken off in the first place!”

It wasn’t just relief though. Viewers also lamented the change to The Repair Shop.

“What about The Repair Shop? There are other programmes that wouldn’t be missed!” one viewers said.

Another wrote: “Great news about Masterchef but the BBC has pulled The Repair Shop, when will this madness end!”

One tweeted: “What about @TheRepairShop tomorrow at 8?!”

The coverage of Prince Philip’s death caused uproar (Credit: SplashNews.com)

How many complained about the BBC coverage?

The BBC’s wall-to-wall coverage last Friday reportedly drew the biggest number of complaints in BBC history.

One viewer who wrote on the site said: “Coverage of this event took up the entire evening broadcast to the exclusion of all other topics, including the ongoing topic of the pandemic.

“Some coverage was justified, but not to this extent.”

According to The Guardian, the previous most-complained about show on the BBC was Jerry Springer: The Opera in 2005.

