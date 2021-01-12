Masked Singer Sausage Kelle Bryan
Masked Singer UK: Charlene White grills Kéllé Bryan on Sausage identity

Could an ITV star be behind the mask?

By Joshua Haigh
| Updated:

The identity of the Sausage on Masked Singer UK could finally have been revealed.

For weeks viewers at home have been trying to work out who the cheeky voice underneath the costume is.

Sheridan Smith and Stacey Solomon have both been picked as likely contenders.

Could Sausage be Kelle Bryan? (Credit: ITV)

Is Kelle Bryan the Sausage on Masked Singer UK?

However, on Loose Women today (January 12), Charlene White decided to grill Kelle Bryan.

Charlene had spotted some tweets suggesting Kelle is the Sausage, and she wanted to get to the bottom of it.

Speaking on the show on Tuesday, Charlene said: “Kelle, some people think it is you and to me it really could be.”

Kelle replied: “Aww, she’s got some great pipes whoever she is, so hats off to her.

“But it is not me I am afraid, I’m so sorry. I’d love it to be because she sounds great but no, it’s not me babe.”

Charlene hit back: “But the problem is Kelle, if it was you that’s exactly what you would say…”

Masked Singer UK
Fans have so many different guesses it’s hard to keep up (Credit: ITV)

What other theories are there for Sausage?

Sausage said she was an all-rounder and might be seen as a tomboy, but she’s actually a girly girl.

Billie Piper was one of the most popular theories on Twitter, but a lot of other viewers thought Stacey Solomon.

There’s also been a lot of people suggesting it could be a singer from The X Factor.

Louisa Johnson, Cher Lloyd and Alexandra Burke have all been guessed by fans.

Sheridan Smith has been linked with a new presenting role
Some fans think it’s Sheridan Smith (Credit: This Morning YouTube)

After last week’s performance of And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going however, viewers think they’ve nailed it though.

“Sausage is Sheridan Smith, it has to be!” said one user.

A second fan said: “Masked Singer Sausage is definitely @Sheridansmith1 I have her singing this exact song in my car!”

“Sausage = Sheridan Smith,” wrote a third person.

Intriguingly, one of the clues during the episode was a bag of crisps. Many thought this could be a nod to Sheridan’s appearance in sitcom Two Pints Of Lager and a Packer Of Crisps.

The Masked Singer UK continues on ITV, Saturday January 16, at 7pm.

