The Masked Singer returns to the box for 2022 – and Jonathan Ross has teased which crazy character could win it all.

A new series of the ITV celebrity talent show with a twist kicks off the new year in telly on January 1.

Characters for the The Masked Singer 2022 series include Chandelier, Bagpipes, Traffic Cone, Firework, Poodle and Robobunny.

But who will be ordered to ‘take it off! take it off!’ for this third run of The Masked Singer? And who will emerge victorious?

The Masked Singer 2022: What Jonathan Ross reckons

Wossy believes Doughnuts will be one of the most popular acts among the new characters on the third series.

He teased Doughnuts has already wowed observers at show tapings and “is probably the most fun performer to watch”.

Jonathan explained: “We’ve had a lot of fun. Doughnuts has been a real crowd pleaser and made the audience laugh a lot.”

He also joked that Doughtnuts is the character he most identifies with.

Wossy added: “[They] are big and silly and don’t take things too seriously.”

However, Doughnuts has also made an impression on the other panellists, too.

‘Crowd pleaser’

Other panellists echoed Wossy’s evaluation of Doughnuts as a character that should prove very popular with TV audiences.

Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall and Rita Ora all singled Doughnuts out as having cracked the panel up.

Asked about whether the panel had collapsed in hysterics at any point, Rita answered: “Yeah, I think Doughnuts does that to us all the time.

Doughnuts has been a real crowd pleaser.

“They are such a laugh and a crowd pleaser.”

And Davina concurred: “Doughnuts has made Mo cry with laughter and all of us literally were up, crying. It was so funny.”

Host Joel Dommett also agreed, adding: “Doughnuts is so entertaining and they really go for it.

“One of their performances on the show is my favourite so far, it had us all crying with laughter.”

What happened between Doughnuts and Mo Gilligan?

Comedian Mo has teased being tickled by Doughnuts – and that the character is one of his faves.

He revealed: “I think Doughnuts is the one that makes me smile so much.

“I really like doughnuts so when I first saw it I found it funny.”

Giving some background on why he has been so amused, Mo continued: “There was one performance that Doughnuts did that I really could not stop laughing at and people are really going to enjoy it at home. I thought it was so funny.

“It’s hard to explain without giving anything away but you will know the moment when you see it on the show. I couldn’t stop laughing.”

The Masked Singer begins on ITV on New Year’s Day, Saturday January 1, at 7pm.

