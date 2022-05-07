Mary and Giles did not impress Gogglebox viewers last night (Friday May 6) as they were accused of ‘making excuses’ for Tories.

The couch potato critic couple came under fire from Gogglebox fans during a segment concerning Susanna Reid‘s recent interview with the Prime Minister.

Viewers were also left enraged as Mary claimed Tory MP Neil Parish, who resigned after admitting watching pornography twice in the House of Commons, is “brave”.

Gogglebox stars Mary and Giles discuss Boris Johnson (Channel4.com)

Mary and Giles on Gogglebox

As Mary and Giles watched GMB host Susanna speak about the cost of living crisis, Mary seemed unconvinced.

Susanna told Boris Johnson about the situation facing Elsie, 77, who struggles with her heating bills.

Elsie’s bills have soared from £17 to £85 a month. She only eats one meal a day. And she spends her day travelling around London on a bus in order to keep warm.

Mary commented: “I’m very sorry for Elsie but Susanna is making out it is Boris’s fault and Boris doesn’t care.”

Her husband Giles then asked: “Whose fault is it?”

And Mary replied: “The global situation.”

Susanna Reid grills the PM on GMB (Credit: Channel4.com/ITV)

Mary and Giles on porn MP Neil Parish

In a later segment in the episode, viewers ridiculed Mary for ‘defending’ the MP who suggested he accidentally viewed porn on his phone while searching for information about tractors.

“Terrible but at least he hasn’t hidden,” Mary reacted. “He’s brave to have come out and face [people].”

And pondering what the politician was looking up, Mary suggested: “Maybe he started typing Massey Ferguson and what came up was massive bosoms.”

However, those watching at home were not persuaded. Indeed, many tweeted they felt Mary was being slanted in her responses.

“Getting fed up of Giles and Mary on #Gogglebox with the Tory apologists,” one person wrote.

“Don’t try to make excuses for porngate or the government not doing more when it could.”

Someone else agreed: “Watching #Gogglebox and I am shocked at Mary’s excuses for our disgusting politicians. That attitude is why we are where we are.”

Another person claimed: “Oh God I can’t stand Giles and Mary on #Gogglebox making excuses and feeling sorry for the MP that was caught watching porn!”

Mary feels porn MP Neil Parish is ‘brave’ (Channel4.com)

Other social media users expressed a wish that Giles and Mary’s time on the show might be drawing to an end.

“Get rid of Giles and Mary, legit ready to start a petition at this point #Gogglebox,” one Twitter user fumed.

Another pleaded: “Please @Channel4 get rid of Mary & Giles. They are so out of touch #Gogglebox.”

“#Gogglebox get rid of bloody Giles and Mary ffs,” seethed someone else.

Meanwhile, a fourth person added: “I’m sorry to say this but it’s time for Giles and Mary to go #Gogglebox.”

Fans were not impressed (Channel4.com)

Gogglebox last night

But other viewers stood up for Giles and Mary, indicating they are entitled to their views.

“Giles and Mary are entitled to their opinion and support of Boris. I disagree with them, but respect others’ point of view. Calm down folks,” one person wrote.

I disagree with them, but respect others’ point of view.

Another posted: ‘#Gogglebox I don’t understand why people are getting so worked up about Giles and Mary. It’s light entertainment, it’s not meant to be a documentary. I find them quite amusing.”

And someone else reasoned: “I agree with Twitter that Mary is out of touch and I certainly don’t agree with her. But the beauty of #Gogglebox is diversity and able to express opinion, even if it is different from your own. She and Giles can’t be axed because you disagree with them.”

Gogglebox next airs on Channel 4 on Friday May 13 at 9pm.

