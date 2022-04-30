Gogglebox stars Giles and Mary
Gogglebox viewers outraged by Giles’ ‘dangerous’ driving admission

Fuming Gogglebox fans took to Twitter to complain

By Entertainment Daily

Gogglebox cast member Giles Wood sparked outrage among fans after admitting he purposely drives dangerously on the motorway to annoy other drivers.

The comment was made on last night’s (April 29) episode of Gogglebox, and came as Giles and his wife Mary were watching F1: Drive to Survive, which aired on Netflix.

Giles’ comment left viewers absolutely fuming (Credit: Channel 4)

Giles drives dangerously on purpose

Joking with his wife, he said: “I think I’m like a safety car on the motorway because I sometimes drive at 70 in the fast lane, Mary, to stop others from speeding. A lot of people end up flashing me and undertaking me.”

Read more: Gogglebox has lost its magic – time for a shake-up

But Giles’ flippant comment sparked outrage among viewers, who branded it ‘dangerous’ and took to social media to share their expletive-laden thoughts.

Giles Wood and Mary Killeen have been on the show since 2015 (Credit: Channel 4)

Gogglebox viewers angered

One disgruntled Twitter user wrote: “So Giles deliberately drives on motorways to annoy other drivers and possibly put lives at risk, I’m pretty tolerant but to put lives at risk shows him to be a right [bleep].”

Another said: “Giles ‘would drive at 70 to stop others from speeding’ by hogging a clear lane. OK [bleep]. I dislike him more each week.”

Read more: Gogglebox hit by Ofcom complaints over duck scenes which left stars shocked

Someone else commented: “Giles is that annoying [bleep] driving at 68 mph in the fast lane in his beaten up 1974 Volvo estate who won’t let anyone past…”

And the tweets kept coming:


And that’s not the only thing that ruffled Gogglebox viewers’ feathers last night, with people complaining that the hit show has started to bore them.

