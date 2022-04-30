Gogglebox fans all make the same complaint about last night’s show

Gogglebox continued on Channel 4 last night (April 29) and viewers of the show seemed less than impressed at what they were watching.

After being on the telly since first launching in 2013, it’s perhaps not surprising that some fans are starting to want a bit more variety.

Jenny and Lee started on the show in 2014 (Credit: Channel 4)

As always, people took to social media to air their grievances with the hit show.

Gogglebox fans shared their views

One viewer wrote on Twitter: “Same boring [bleep] shows every week now, and some pretty boring viewers too, I may have to give up watching Gogglebox which would be a shame as I really look forward to it…”

Another commented: “Gogglebox is so scripted and [bleep].”

A third said: “Anyone else think that Gogglebox is getting a bit boring. Same shows and a boring cast.”

And they weren’t the only ones:

Abit of a dull one tonight they need to show other shows most were the same as last week #Gogglebox — bbukmatty93 (@matt930024) April 29, 2022

Is gogglebox getting a bit tired? Do love it but its the same shows every week #Gogglebox — Dan Harvey (@DanHarv37272473) April 29, 2022

Just aint funny anymore. Not how it used to be #Gogglebox — Em Archy (@Archie_miss89) April 29, 2022

But there are still plenty of fans that remain pro-Gogglebox.

One keen viewer tweeted: “Gogglebox is the voice of our nation. Love the common sense views expressed by them. It is irrefutable.”

And someone else wrote: “I love Gogglebox, it’s the funniest thing on the telly.”

Ronnie and Annie joined the cast in 2021 (Credit: Channel 4)

Others commented on the families, suggesting that perhaps some new cast members could help to mix things up a bit with the much-loved show.

Last week (April 22), viewers and cast members alike were disgusted to watch a clip of The Woman Who Was Fed By a Duck.

The Apple+ TV show Roar – based on Cecelia Ahern’s short stories – showed a woman perform a sex act on a duck. The segment triggered 149 official complaints to Ofcom.

