Martin Lewis returned with his money show on ITV last night and it appeared to be a hit with viewers.

The money-saving expert was back on air for his live programme, where he shared his top tips on saving money amid the cost of living crisis.

Viewers loved having him back following his break over Christmas and so much so, it seems millions tuned it.

Martin returned with his money show last night (Credit: ITV)

Martin Lewis money show

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Martin shared the rating figures for his show return.

He wrote: “Thanks to all 3m people who watched @itvmlshow last night – an incredible number for the series restart – it’s 21% of the available audience, and nearly double the next most watched show at the time.

“We really appreciate your viewing loyalty – great work by the team.”

Fans were in awe of Martin’s news and congratulated him in the replies.

Thanks to all 3m people who watched @itvmlshow last night – an incredible number for the series restart – it’s 21% of the available audience, and nearly double the next most watched show at the time. We really appreciate your viewing loyalty – great work by the team. — Martin Lewis (@MartinSLewis) January 11, 2023

One person said: “It’s more of a public service you deliver! Thank you.”

Another tweeted: “Thanks for your honesty Martin. Much needed in today’s media space.”

We really appreciate your viewing loyalty – great work by the team.

A third Twitter follower replied: “And we also appreciate the good advice you obtain for us.

“Thanking you and the team for all the hard work you do on our behalf.”

Meanwhile, someone else said: “It just shows how much your advice is needed. Thank you, and thanks for genuinely caring.”

Martin celebrated huge viewing figures for his show (Credit: ITV)

Martin’s show on ITV

During the show last night, viewers rejoiced over having Martin back on their screens with his top advice.

One person tweeted on Tuesday night: “How good to see @MartinSLewis back on the TV helping us all to understand those tricky finances.”

Another said: “Good to have you both back on our screens, it’s the fastest hour of the week when you’re on, a 2hr show would be great.”

It comes after Martin took a long break over Christmas to spend time with his family.

At the time, he told fans on Twitter: “I’m now signing off work & social for festive season to hopefully regain headspace.

Read more: Martin Lewis hits back at Twitter troll as he shares health news with fans

“For those who find this time tough/lonely may you speed through with more smiles than you expect. See you in Jan.”

The Martin Lewis Money Show Live will continue next Tuesday (January 17) from 8pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

Did you enjoy Martin’s show last night? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.